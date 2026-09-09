AI raises the bar for digital literacy

Most professionals today know how to send an email, navigate a basic spreadsheet, put together a presentation or make a video call without thinking twice.

By Michelle Dobson, head of brand at Pnet

Even young people joining the workforce have grown up with smartphones and know how to use the internet and applications. As such, digital literacy has become a basic requirement for most jobs.

It is not only IT professionals or even office workers like accountants and marketers who need to be confident and competent in their use of computer systems. Nurses, couriers, artisans, warehouse workers, retail and hospitality workers, and technicians, to name a few, all need to be comfortable with technology.

Now, as usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace ramps up, AI literacy is set to become as much of a fundamental workplace requirement as literacy, numeracy and basic digital literacy. Demonstrating confidence and competence with AI tools can give you an edge in the job market today and prepare you for the workplace of the future.

AI literacy is not just about knowing how to write a prompt for ChatGPT. Employers and recruiters want to see how you use AI in your day-to-day work and the value you have created in using the technology. Being able to give concrete examples during the recruitment shows that you are using AI to solve business problems rather than putting some buzzwords on your CV.

From digital to AI-literate

AI literacy is not necessarily about coding or knowing how to build AI models. Instead, it is about understanding what AI tools can do, how to use them effectively and responsibly, and how to apply them to everyday work to improve productivity, solve problems and make better decisions.

For example, AI can help you to save time when summarising complex documents, doing routine tasks like transcribing meeting notes or creating a rough first draft of a presentation or report. AI is most effective when it helps you work faster and frees up more time for critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration.

There is a wealth of data that shows how AI skills are becoming a baseline requirement for today’s employees. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 finds that employers rank AI and big data among the list of the fastest-growing skills globally, followed by networks and cybersecurity and broader technological literacy.

Closer to home, for August 2025 shows demand for AI-related skills in advertised roles has increased by 79% over the past three years. The data shows that AI is no longer confined to specialist positions. From accountants to content creators, the demand for AI expertise is reshaping career paths across industries.

What is AI literacy comprised of?

AI literacy is not a single skill, but a cluster of capabilities. Furthermore, effective AI skills and capabilities will look different depending on your occupation. Professionals such as software developers will need to have a sophisticated understanding of AI to use it effectively to automate tasks or to build AI-ready tools for their businesses.

An accountant may need to understand how to use AI to analyse data while a recruiter might apply it to improve sourcing or administrative tasks. The important thing is to know how AI could be harnessed within your particular role and industry. Here are some of the skills that employers are starting to look for, depending on the role:

Can you tell good AI output from bad? Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude can make mistakes. They may produce content that is factually wrong, outdated or misleading. Being able to evaluate AI-generated text, data or images for accuracy is becoming a valuable skill. This is especially apparent in sectors like legal, finance and healthcare.

Do you know how to prompt effectively? The quality of the results you get from an AI tool is shaped by how well you ask. Knowing how to prompt clearly and refine output to get the best results is becoming a core professional skill in knowledge-worker roles.

Do you understand the cybersecurity basics? AI has expanded the attack surface for fraud and manipulation via increasingly convincing phishing emails, deepfakes and synthetic voices. Workers at all levels need to know how to identify digital threats and handle data responsibly as they use AI tools.

Can you demonstrate AI-assisted productivity? Be prepared to explain how you use AI to improve your productivity, solve a problem or enhance the quality of your work. Employers want to see that you can use AI tools to work smarter, whether that means researching more efficiently, automating repetitive tasks or analysing data to find business insights. Showing how AI has improved your output can strengthen your CV.

Do you understand the ethical and privacy boundaries? Pasting confidential client data, sensitive HR information or proprietary business content into a public AI platform is a compliance risk many people do not yet understand. AI literacy includes understanding where the boundaries are and why they exist.

Is your sector moving toward more advanced applications? Concepts like “vibe coding” (or using AI to generate functional code through plain-language prompts) are emerging in some jobs. In other roles, we are seeing the rise of agentic AI, or systems that carry out multi-step tasks on your behalf. If your industry is moving in this direction, showing you understand the concepts can impress prospective employers.

How to raise your AI literacy

The best way to become AI literate is to experiment with the tools available in the market. Playing with free versions of apps such as Claude or ChatGPT can help you understand how the tools work and what they can do. You can also explore AI features in professional tools such as Microsoft 365 (Copilot).

There is a wealth of free and affordable learning material available on platforms such as Coursera and Udemy. Many corporate training firms, online learning institutions and universities in South Africa offer AI courses and seminars for professionals in different industries and with varying degrees of familiarity with digital tools and AI concepts.

A future-forward skill

As workplaces continue to evolve, investing in building your technology skills will help you adapt to new roles, embrace emerging technologies and remain competitive in the job market. Building your AI skills can help you to stand out for employers who are starting to use AI to transform their businesses.

Do remember, however, that AI does not replace the human skills that employers value. Critical thinking, judgement, creativity, adaptability and collaboration are more essential than ever as adoption of AI ramps up. Showing that you combine these qualities with effective use of AI will give you an advantage in the job market.