Kathy Gibson reports from Pinnacle TechScape – The next iteration of artificial intelligence (AI) – agentic AI – is going to change the way we all work.

When NASA did its Artemis II Moon flypast, it chose HP solutions to perform in rigorous and extreme conditions.

“So as we say at HP – we perform from Earth to orbit,” says Nitesh Doolabh, distribution manager at HP.

Another challenging environment is the Formula One circuit, where HP provides the technology for the Scuderia Ferraris team.

For the rest of us, HP has a Future of Work strategy. “We believe people do their best work when the technology works for them,” says Doolabh.

It is important to understand how the workforce is evolving: 30% are Genn Z; 40% are permanent contractors; and more than 50% of Gen Zs in the workforce have some form of side hustle.

“What this means is that customers need tools, processes and technology that will redefine the way they work,” Doolabh says. “They need to be faster, more efficient and able to connect more efficiently..

“it is HP’s mission to change the way we work by providing great technology.”

In an industry where partners are selling a very commoditised piece of hardware, HP has been recognised by Gartner for creating great experiences.

“The era of AI is clearly upon us,” Doolabh says. “But we need to understand that every customer’s AI journey looks different.”

By 2028, 80% of PCs will be AI PCs, he adds. At the same time, 74% of business leaders say that now is the time to redefine work; 79% believe the company must adopt ai to remain competitive; and 56% of users are using AI daily in their task.

“So AI is clearly no longer a buzzword.”

As AI takes off, Doolabh believes that local inferencing is going to be critical. “Our strategy is clear and simple: we must process data where the data lives.”

The top reason for this is data sovereignty. “With HP’s AI PCs, data never leaves the device – and ours user report a 20% reduction in addressable breach exposures.”

Realtime response has been reported to increase response rates for modelling up to 45%, allowing engineers to deploy capabilities in days rather than weeks or months.

Lower costs appeal to every customer. “HP’s on-device agentic AI solutions let customer save on cloud costs because they are no longer consuming as much compute or bandwidth.”

HP Intelligent Workflows is new professional service and configuration offering from HP. It offers powerful AI orchestration across HP solutions, and is thee easiest PC to PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience.

“But all of this means nothing if the technology cannot be trusted,” Doolabh says. “There can be no future of work without security.”

As he points out, AI lets us be more innovative, to work faster and smarter – but it is also changing the threat landscape, with cybercriminals using AI to develop new threats faster than ever.

“With HP World Security, we are able to secure the future of work,” says Doolabh.

When it comes to the future of work and the future of AI, he urges partners to create solutions for every persona. “Because every customer looks different.”

They should aim to create experiences that unlock human potential, providing technology that lets people work, create and deploy solutions.

“And look for uncompromised performance that can adapt to overcome the many end point threats.”