Peak retail season prep starts now

The online retailers who win Q4 are the ones who do the hard work in September. By the time November comes around, it is too late, writes Melinda Ellis van Zyl, enterprise sales lead of Shiprazor.

Most South African digital retailers lock their systems down weeks before Black Friday. A code freeze means what it says: you stop changing your site and apps so nothing breaks when traffic peaks. With the annual freeze coming up in October, now is the time to review your systems and implement fixes.

Online retail in South Africa grew 35% in 2025 to reach R130-billion, according to the 2026 World Wide Worx Online Retail in South Africa report. It is expected to grow by roughly 22.5% in 2026 to R159-billion by December, the report says.

During Black Friday 2025 online purchases by Standard Bank customers jumped 75% year on year and made up 23% of all customer spend, while Capitec clients’ online purchases surged 43%. Consumers are shopping online more; you need to ask yourself if you’re ready for them.

When you sell online without a dedicated tech or logistics team, you are competing against businesses that have both. A stress-test before the freeze helps close the customer experience gap. Here are three priorities that stand out.

Test the checkout and payment flow under real peak-season load, not average-day load

Your checkout is the part most likely to fall over. It may run fine on a slow Wednesday but will it hold up when a few thousand shoppers arrive at once?

Then consider that South Africa’s cart abandonment rate hit as high as 84% in 2025, much of which had nothing to do with people changing their minds. Declined card transactions alone account for roughly 52% of lost online sales, largely due to insufficient funds, expired cards, and bank-side outages that spike exactly when your volumes do.

The solution is to have a rehearsal: pretend it is Black Friday before Black Friday arrives. Place real test orders across every payment method, get several people onto the site at once, and push a batch of orders through to fulfilment. If something breaks, find it now, while you can still fix it and roll back. Once your technology freeze kicks in, it’s too late.

Pressure-test the courier network for redundancy, not just capacity

The pressure doesn’t sit on your code alone. A single-courier setup is a single point of failure, and peak season is when it shows up. One delay, one fuel shortage, one regional gap, and every order behind it stops moving.

The obvious answer is to add couriers, but the catch is that managing them (the separate accounts, rates and tracking screens) creates its own headache when you have the least time for one.

This is where the right software earns its keep. A platform built to route parcels across several couriers carries that complexity for you, sending each order to a partner that can actually deliver it. Spreading volume across couriers from one control point keeps things moving. Set it up and test the handovers before the freeze.

Take the anxiety out of the wait

Doubt is an understated factor that can stop a shopper. Will the package arrive as promised? What happens if it turns up damaged? These questions can fuel hesitation long before checkout. The data backs this up: two in three South African shoppers say they wish the brands they bought from kept them better informed.

Beating this doubt starts with communication. A shopper who can watch their order move, stops guessing and is less likely to message support. Automated updates by WhatsApp, SMS or email do this work for you and reassure customers who clicked ‘order’ while feeling skeptical. Pair this automation with an easy returns process and the fear of being stuck with something you don’t want fades away.

Communication and transparency give a Black Friday shopper every reason to return in December.

The window is closing

None of this is complicated on its own. What catches merchants out is the sequence. When the freeze happens in October, the testing, the courier audit, and the delivery fixes should all be complete. If you treat shipping as an afterthought, you’re likely to discover its weak points at the worst possible time.

Rigorously test your infrastructure, and your peak season is set to be your strongest quarter of the year. Treat logistics as one connected, end-to-end system rather than a patchwork of couriers and workarounds. This can be the difference between a business that takes the opportunity to scale and one that just survives the season.