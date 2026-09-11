Data centres could unlock a new wave of economic growth

The South African Human Rights Commission has raised important questions about the human rights implications of data centres at a time when digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to South Africa’s future.

It’s a conversation we should be having, writes Sandile Dube, MD of Equinix South Africa.

Questions around energy use, water consumption and the impact of large infrastructure projects on communities deserve serious attention. But they should be considered alongside a broader discussion about what data centres make possible for businesses, public services and economic growth in South Africa.

Much of the public conversation focuses on what data centres consume. That’s understandable. Yet it can sometimes overshadow what they enable.

Whether you’re paying for groceries with a bank card or streaming a sporting event, data centres are working behind the scenes to make it happen. In today’s connected world, they have become a critical part of the infrastructure that keeps economies running.

Not All Data Centres Are the Same

At its simplest, a data centre is a facility that houses the computing systems and infrastructure needed to store, process and move data.

But not all data centres are the same. Some are enterprise data centres, built to support a single organisation’s internal systems. Others are hyperscale facilities designed for major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google or Meta. There are also wholesale facilities that provide large amounts of space and capacity to a small number of customers.

Equinix operates a different model. Its facilities are designed around interconnection, enabling businesses, cloud providers, network operators and service providers to connect directly with one another in the same environment. Their real value lies in what happens beyond their walls, in the businesses that can operate, the services people can access and the connections that make both possible.

The Infrastructure Most People Never See

From online banking and e-commerce to healthcare systems, entertainment platforms and government services, data centres support activities that millions of people depend on daily. Their role has become so important that countries such as the United Kingdom have designated data centres as critical national infrastructure.

This is why the conversation cannot focus only on the buildings themselves. Their real value lies in what happens beyond their walls: businesses can operate, services can reach people and new opportunities can emerge.

Reliable digital infrastructure helps businesses expand, attracts investment and creates opportunities across the economy, from local engineers and technicians to entrepreneurs and start-ups seeking the connectivity to reach customers worldwide.

South Africa Has a Real Opportunity

South Africa starts from a position of strength, sitting at an important crossroads between Africa and major international markets, with a sophisticated financial sector and established telecommunications networks that give it a strong foundation to expand its role as a regional connectivity hub.

Equinix’s infrastructure links into a global platform spanning more than 280 data centres and over 10,000 customers worldwide. Through subsea and terrestrial cable networks, South Africa is increasingly connected to major markets across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The ingredients for success already exist. With the right investment and policy support, South Africa can deepen its connections to global markets and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth across the continent. Realising that vision will depend on continued collaboration across the public and private sectors.

Growth and Responsibility Must Go Together

The goal is not to choose between economic growth and environmental responsibility. The real challenge is making sure they reinforce one another.

South Africa’s energy and water constraints make this particularly important. They also make it essential that discussions about data centres reflect how the industry is evolving and the steps being taken to operate infrastructure more efficiently.

At Equinix, this includes a commitment to decarbonisation aligned with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C pathway and a global target of achieving 100% renewable energy coverage by 2030. The company has maintained more than 90% renewable energy coverage globally for eight consecutive years and has reached 96% coverage overall, while its EMEA operations, including South Africa, already achieve 100% renewable energy coverage.

Water stewardship is equally important. Data centres need to be designed around local conditions rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Equinix’s JN1 facility in Johannesburg provides a practical example. Its cooling systems use closed-loop technology that recycles water rather than releasing it, helping keep water consumption comparable to that of a standard office building for everyday services such as sanitation and kitchens. This reflects a broader emphasis on efficiency and responsible resource management.

These efforts build on Equinix’s 28 years of experience designing, building and operating data centres around the world. That experience has reinforced a lesson I believe is especially relevant in South Africa: growth only works when it responds to the realities of the places and communities in which it happens.

Turning Debate into Opportunity

The SAHRC has opened an important conversation, and South Africa will benefit from having it. Questions about sustainability, energy use and community impact deserve thoughtful scrutiny. But they should be matched with an equally clear understanding of the role data centres play in people’s lives and in the country’s future prosperity.

Most South Africans will never visit a data centre. Yet they rely on them every day, when they make a payment, access healthcare services, run a business or connect with customers online. The infrastructure itself may be largely invisible, but its contribution to the economy is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

As South Africa looks ahead, the challenge is not whether this infrastructure will be needed, but how to ensure it is developed and operated responsibly, so more South Africans, businesses and communities can share in the opportunities that growth creates.