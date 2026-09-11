Digital Parks Africa expands into Nigeria

Digital Parks Africa (DPA), the data centre business in association with the Master Power Technologies, is expanding into West Africa with the development of a new carrier-neutral data centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Menno Parsons, Digital Parks Africa’s founder and CEO, says the new development reflects a long-term commitment to Nigeria and the wider African digital economy.

“Our investment in Nigeria is much more than a new facility. It is the next step in our longstanding commitment to the region, and for our broader vision for Africa’s digital future. Over the last two decades operating in Nigeria, we have a clear understanding of the market and of the need for infrastructure that can keep pace with businesses and the growing digital ecosystem. Through NDC1, we are building on that foundation and strengthening our ability to enable an increasingly connected African economy.”

Nigeria’s growing technology economy is being driven by demand for financial and cloud services, digital platforms, connectivity, and data-intensive business operations. That growth is increasing the need for local data centre capacity that can support performance, resilience and choice.

NDC1 is developed as a carrier-neutral facility in Lagos, giving customers and connectivity providers more choice in how they connect, scale and deliver digital services.

As organisations across Africa rely more on digital platforms and always-on services, strategically located and resilient data centres are essential to business continuity. The Lagos facility therefore forms part of a wider move to place critical capacity closer to the businesses, networks and services that rely on it.

“Reliable data centre capacity now sits at the heart of how African businesses operate, connect and scale,” says Parsons. “Our aim with NDC1 is to be relevant to the communities we serve and able to grow with their evolving market requirements. Nigeria is an important part of that journey, and the NDC1 facility reflects our confidence in the country’s role in Africa’s economic and technological future.”

DPA engaged with Uptime Institute for the Tier IV Certification of Constructed facility assessment. Tarik Bahanniss, MD and vice-president for Africa at Uptime Institute, comments: “As Africa’s economy continues to grow, resilient and reliable data centre capacity is critical to support the next generation of digital services. DPA’s collaboration with Uptime Institute reflects a commitment to developing infrastructure around leading standards and to supporting the needs around a burgeoning digital ecosystem.”