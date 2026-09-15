Eskom Expo showcases youth innovation

Ideas inspired by everyday life, challenges in local communities and questions raised in classrooms are about to reach one of South Africa’s biggest platforms for scientific talent, as young scientists from across the country prepare to showcase their research at the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF).

After progressing through workshops, District Expos, and Regional Science Fairs, 316 young scientists from 35 Eskom Expo regions across all nine provinces will gather at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre from 29 September to 2 October. They will be joined by 24 international participants from Brazil, India, Ireland, Russia, Lesotho, Namibia, China, Türkiye, Tunisia, Mozambique, and Ghana, attending both in person and virtually. Together, these young people from diverse backgrounds share a common drive to investigate, discover, and solve problems through research.

This year’s finalists will showcase research across 13 Eskom Expo categories, addressing issues that matter to them and their communities. Many projects focus on health and wellbeing, exploring topics such as glucose regulation, gluten reduction, sleep apnoea, and disease biomarkers. Others aim to boost learning and academic performance. Increasingly, learners are also investigating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, applying them to disease diagnosis and solutions for people with disabilities. Together, these projects show how young researchers use science and innovation to tackle real‑world challenges and improve lives.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, comments: “Every project that reaches the Eskom Expo International Science Fair started with a young person asking a question and having the opportunity to explore it. Through Eskom’s investment in the Eskom Expo, we are helping learners develop the research, problem-solving and communication skills that will serve them well beyond the competition.

“Importantly, we are creating pathways for young people, especially girls and learners from previously disadvantaged communities, to access STEMI opportunities. When a learner’s idea can progress from their school or community to a national platform, and potentially to winning a bursary or an international science fair, we see the real impact of investing in young scientific talent.”

For these young scientists, reaching the ISF represents more than competing for an award. It is the culmination of months of research, feedback, and project development, and could become the starting point for opportunities extending well beyond the exhibition floor.

Millions of rands in prizes and opportunities await at the ISF, including bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, tablets, and special awards from organisations committed to developing young scientific talent. Siemens Energy will fund two higher‑education bursaries worth about R1.35 million over four years, giving recipients vital financial support as they pursue studies and careers in engineering and related fields.

For the first time, the ISF will honour mentors through a new Mentor Award. The winner will join the Eskom Expo delegation at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) in March 2027. This award highlights the vital guidance mentors provide as young scientists develop their research and progress through the Expo journey.

A range of technology prizes will also be awarded to outstanding participants, with laptops and tablet computers sponsored by Eskom, FFS Refiners, Trisim Logistics, Berea Plumbers, CambriLearn, the National Institute for Theoretical and Computational Sciences (NITheCS), the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), Siemens and Siemens Energy. These prizes will provide young scientists with valuable tools to support their continued learning, research and academic development.

Parthy Chetty, Eskom Expo executive director, says: “As the Eskom Expo embarks on the International Science Fair (ISF), we celebrate the creativity, resilience, and determination of young scientists from across South Africa and 11 other nations. This platform showcases not only groundbreaking ideas but also the spirit of innovation that can transform communities and inspire global solutions.

“The ISF is a testament to the power of education, mentorship, and collaboration in shaping future leaders. We thank Eskom for making all this possible, and we commend every learner, teacher, mentor and volunteer whose dedication has brought us to this moment, and we look forward to witnessing extraordinary discoveries that will echo far beyond our borders.”

Beyond presenting their research, young scientists will network with peers from South Africa and abroad, exchange ideas, and build connections with others passionate about science and innovation. They will also explore career exhibitions showcasing study and work opportunities across STEMI fields, engaging with universities, industry professionals, and organisations. These experiences aim to provide insight into future careers and study paths, while helping learners strengthen communication skills, confidence, and an understanding of how their research can shape their futures.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to experience the ISF and meet the young scientists behind the research projects during the public viewing on Thursday, 1 October 2026 from 15:00 to 17:00. Visitors will be able to engage with participants, discover the questions they chose to investigate and see how young people are using research to explore challenges in their schools, homes and communities.

You can see all the 2026 Eskom Expo ISF finalists here: www.exposcience.co.za.