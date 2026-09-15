Young scientists at work on SA’s water challenges

Emerging researchers and technologies from around the country are on display at The Academy of Science of South Africa’s Annual Young Scientist Conference, currently underway at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu’s Mthatha Campus under the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063”.

From smart robotic systems and nanotechnology to groundwater mapping and climate-smart agriculture, young local scientists are developing innovative approaches to one of the country’s most pressing challenges: securing sustainable water and safe sanitation in a changing climate.

The conference provides a window into the research being undertaken by the next generation of scientists to address water security, environmental sustainability and inclusive development.

Among the research being presented is AquaGuard, a smart robotic system designed to detect water leaks and prevent illegal connections in informal settlements. Other researchers are investigating new technologies for removing contaminants from water, including pharmaceutical residues and heavy metals, while remote sensing, GIS and artificial intelligence are being applied to improve groundwater management and monitor water resources.

The research demonstrates how emerging technologies can contribute to practical solutions for South Africa’s water challenges. Presentations cover water filtration, wastewater treatment, contamination detection, groundwater security, water monitoring and sustainable sanitation, alongside innovative applications of nanotechnology, biotechnology and digital technologies.

Water security cannot be separated from climate change. Young researchers are examining drought, extreme weather, climate-smart agriculture, river biodiversity and the resilience of water-dependent communities and ecosystems. Research includes work with smallholder farmers, non-perennial rivers, rainwater harvesting and climate adaptation strategies.

Importantly, the AYSC is also focused on what happens after the research is done.

A dedicated Science-for-Policy in Action session will challenge young scientists to apply their evidence to a practical policy problem. Participants will work in groups, develop responses and present their recommendations through a simulated Cabinet briefing before engaging in a panel discussion.

“Young scientists have an important role to play in shaping solutions to the challenges facing South Africa and our continent. This conference gives them a space to share their research, challenge ideas and explore how science can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” says Professor Himla Soodyall, executive officer of ASSAf.

The AYSC highlights not only the scale and complexity of South Africa’s water challenges, but also the depth of talent and innovation emerging from the country’s young scientific community – and the potential for their research to inform the policies and solutions needed to build a more water-secure and climate-resilient future.