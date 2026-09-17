OpenAI discloses new agent issues, sets up reporting framework

OpenAI has revealed that six new incidents of unexpected or concerning AI model behaviour have come to light, prompting it to update its framework for reporting model misalignment.

The best-known recent incident was an OpenAI agent acting autonomously to hack a HuggingFace system.

Although this is the breach that brought the issue of rogue agents to light, it now appears the problem could be wider than initially thought.

In a statement posted yesterday, OpenAI says it tries to make its findings about agent misalignment public – but, with a systematic approach to reporting findings, these disclosures have been ad hoc and less frequent than ideal.

“As AI systems grow more advanced and more widely deployed, we need to build a broader and better-informed consensus on the progress of alignment research,” according to the statement. “We do not believe that the AI industry has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer.

“Decisions about how AI development should proceed in the months and years to come need to draw on evidence that people outside the companies building frontier models can examine for themselves.”

The statement adds that examples of misalignment may help identify problems other AI developers might encounter as their systems reach similar capabilities, reveal weaknesses in safeguards, or challenge assumptions about model behavior.

“Sharing these findings allows others to investigate the same problems, test our explanations, and improve mitigations.”

OpenAI aims to disclose examples that provide useful evidence about how model misalignment arises, how it manifests, and where safeguards succeed or fail. It will prioritise new mechanisms, meaningful changes in known behavior, and findings that challenge assumptions about safety or mitigation.

Over time, it plans to develop more objective disclosure criteria with other developers, external researchers, industry standards bodies, and regulators.

In line with the new framework, OpenAI has disclosed six new vulnerabilities: