Vox achieves Sophos Platinum Partner status

Vox has attained Sophos’ Platinum Partner Status.

As a preferred partner, Vox can provide cost-effective cybersecurity for South Africa’s enterprises and SMEs.

“Being recognised as a Sophos Platinum Partner is not just about a badge. Beyond validating Vox’s cybersecurity capabilities as one of the few Platinum Partners in the country, it enables the company to benefit from preferred partner benefits and better commercial pricing,” says Audrey Vadival, head of security and value-added services at Vox.

Pieter Nel, regional head: SADC at Sophos, says: “Vox’s achievement of Sophos Platinum Partner status is a strong endorsement of its cybersecurity expertise and its commitment to helping South African businesses stay protected. With cyber threats continuing to grow in volume and complexity, it is vital for our customers that we work with trusted local partners who can deliver enterprise-grade protection without adding unnecessary cost or complexity.

“ Vox has shown it has the technical capability, customer focus and market understanding to do exactly that, and we are proud to recognise them at this level within the Sophos Partner Programme.”

To achieve Platinum status in the Sophos Partner Program, a reseller must meet specific certification and revenue requirements, which are evaluated annually. The certification requirements include achieving a certain level of certification points and holding a minimum of two Architect Certifications. Certification points are earned by completing various Sophos trainings, such as:

Sales Professional courses

Technician courses

Architect courses

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Guided Onboarding

The Architect certification entails an advanced level of technical training focused on teaching participants how to configure and deploy Sophos solutions for their customers. The revenue targets that resellers must attain in order to maintain a certain partner status are dependent on the region.

“Attaining Platinum Partner status demonstrates Sophos’ confidence in Vox’s ability to provide a high level of service to its customers when it comes to cybersecurity. Beyond the increased technical capability, better commercial terms mean that these savings can then be passed on to our business customers,” adds Vadival.

FTTB Bundle offers discounts to businesses

The cybersecurity products have also been added to Vox’s FTTB Bundle promotion, which sees the overall solution becoming more cost-effective as more services are layered on top of Vox’s fibre connectivity, which serves as the foundation.

Products where discounts can be secured – when stacked on top of fibre connectivity – include firewall hardware, the Sophos Firewall licence, Sophos MDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Cloud Backup and Storage. As added value, customers selecting the firewall stand to benefit from free managed firewall services, while those adopting the MDR and XDR will benefit from free set-up and onboarding. These discounts on bundled Sophos products have been made possible because of the Platinum Partner status.

“Combining Vox’s strong connectivity and ICT capabilities with that of Sophos brings together two market leaders in order to provide local enterprises and SMEs with end-to-end solutions,” says Vadival.