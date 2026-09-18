UniComs Afrika appointed as Monster license partner

UniComs Afrika has been appointed as Monster’s authorised license partner for Africa.

The partnership brings together Monster’s product heritage and global brand strength with UniComs Afrika’s regional market knowledge, retail relationships and channel development capabilities.

Under the agreement, UniComs Afrika will lead the development, distribution, sales and marketing of authorised Monster branded products across participating African markets. The initial portfolio is expected to include consumer audio, professional audio, professional music-industry cables, audio/video cables, automotive audio and lighting, with additional categories planned as the partnership develops.

Products have started rolling out to selected retail and distribution channels, with timing and product availability varying by market. Further information on participating countries, retailers and launch products will be announced as local programmes are confirmed.

“We are proud to partner with Monster and bring its legacy of bold design, performance and innovation to more consumers across Africa,” says Sugan Ganasen, chief sales officer at UniComs Afrika. “Our focus will be on building the brand responsibly, supporting our retail partners and introducing product ranges that reflect the needs and opportunities of each market.”

Kevin Lee, CEO of Monster, comments: “Monster’s growth has always been driven by innovation and strong partners who understand their markets.

“UniComs Afrika brings the regional expertise, relationships and execution capabilities needed to expand access to Monster products and create meaningful long-term growth across Africa.”

The companies will collaborate on market development, product planning, retail activation and brand-building initiatives. All products and communications introduced through the partnership will follow Monster’s global brand and approval standards.