Application Engineer

Our client, a leading provider of medical imaging technology, is seeking an experienced and technically proficient Ultrasound Applications Engineer to join their team. This permanent role offers the opportunity to combine clinical expertise with technical applications support, ensuring healthcare professionals receive the highest level of training and guidance on advanced ultrasound equipment.

Role Overview:

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing clinical and technical support, conducting product demonstrations, delivering customer training, and assisting with applications queries. This role requires a strong background in ultrasound applications and the ability to build trusted relationships with healthcare professionals.

Responsibilities:

Provide clinical and technical applications support to customers using ultrasound equipment

Conduct product demonstrations and assist with equipment evaluations

Train healthcare professionals and support accurate interpretation of ultrasound diagnoses

Offer guidance on equipment functionality, imaging techniques, and system optimization

Assist with troubleshooting and applications-related queries

Develop and maintain strong relationships with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals

Stay updated on the latest ultrasound technology and clinical applications

Travel to customer sites as required

Requirements:

Recognised qualification in Sonography or Diagnostic Ultrasound

Bachelor of Diagnostic Ultrasound Degree

Postgraduate qualification in Sonography for qualified Radiographers

Practical clinical training completed at an accredited hospital or recognised training facility

Registration with the HPCSA

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities

Professional, approachable, and customer-focused

Desired Skills:

Sonography

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Ultrasound equipment

Clinical training

Imaging techniques

Ultrasound technology

Provide technical support

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Health Professions Council of South Africa

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