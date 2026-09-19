Application Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our client, a leading provider of medical imaging technology, is seeking an experienced and technically proficient Ultrasound Applications Engineer to join their team. This permanent role offers the opportunity to combine clinical expertise with technical applications support, ensuring healthcare professionals receive the highest level of training and guidance on advanced ultrasound equipment.
Role Overview:
The successful candidate will be responsible for providing clinical and technical support, conducting product demonstrations, delivering customer training, and assisting with applications queries. This role requires a strong background in ultrasound applications and the ability to build trusted relationships with healthcare professionals.
Responsibilities:
- Provide clinical and technical applications support to customers using ultrasound equipment
- Conduct product demonstrations and assist with equipment evaluations
- Train healthcare professionals and support accurate interpretation of ultrasound diagnoses
- Offer guidance on equipment functionality, imaging techniques, and system optimization
- Assist with troubleshooting and applications-related queries
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals
- Stay updated on the latest ultrasound technology and clinical applications
- Travel to customer sites as required
Requirements:
- Recognised qualification in Sonography or Diagnostic Ultrasound
- Bachelor of Diagnostic Ultrasound Degree
- Postgraduate qualification in Sonography for qualified Radiographers
- Practical clinical training completed at an accredited hospital or recognised training facility
- Registration with the HPCSA
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities
- Professional, approachable, and customer-focused
Desired Skills:
- Sonography
- Diagnostic Ultrasound
- Ultrasound equipment
- Clinical training
- Imaging techniques
- Ultrasound technology
- Provide technical support
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Health Professions Council of South Africa