Dynamic redesign key to sustain AI-driven work transformation

Organisations that establish continuous work redesign as a core capability will be twice as likely to sustain AI-driven work transformation by 2028, according to Gartner.

AI rapidly changes how work gets done, but organisations are struggling to keep pace. To succeed, they need to establish dynamic redesign as an ongoing operating discipline. Gartner defines dynamic redesign as the organisational capability to continuously redesign workflows, decision rights, jobs, and talent deployment as AI capabilities, business priorities and execution realities change. Rather than relying on periodic transformation initiatives, organisations must embed continuous redesign into how they operate every day.

“Due to AI, the pace of organisational change is increasingly misaligned with the speed at which work is changing,” says Caroline Hewings, senior director analyst in the Gartner HR practice. “Dynamic redesign gives organisations a repeatable way to continuously adapt workflows, decision rights, and talent deployment as technology, business priorities and workforce needs evolve.”

Dynamic redesign requires continuous visibility into work

Traditional process maps describe how work is intended to occur; AI-enabled visibility reveals how work is actually performed. Value is realised when organisations use those insights to continuously redesign work.

“As AI increases the complexity, speed and variability of work, organisations need greater visibility into how workflows are executed across people, systems and AI technologies,” says Hewings. “Continuous visibility helps leaders identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies and improvement opportunities in realtime rather than through periodic assessments.”

To achieve continuous visibility, organisations should leverage:

Process intelligence to provide end-to-end visibility into workflows across systems.

to provide end-to-end visibility into workflows across systems. Process and task mining to understand how work is actually performed at a detailed level.

to understand how work is actually performed at a detailed level. Agent monitoring to track and govern AI-driven execution and decision-making.

Organisations should use what they learn from day-to-day operations to improve workflows and help people and technology work together more effectively to achieve better results.

Dynamic redesign requires workforce adaptability

While AI reshapes jobs and responsibilities, organisations must redesign talent strategies around adaptability, enabling employees and managers to continuously learn, reskill and adjust as work evolves.

At an organisational level, this requires moving beyond static workforce planning and traditional job structures and adopting more flexible approaches to talent deployment, development and performance management.

To support dynamic redesign, HR leaders should prioritise talent mobility, continuous learning and work-planning approaches that enable organisations to rapidly redeploy skills and capabilities where they are needed most.

“Organisations that succeed in the AI era will not be those that redesign work once and consider the job done,” says Hewings. “They will be those that build the capability to redesign work in realtime as technology, business priorities and workforce needs evolve.”