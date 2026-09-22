Leadership reset needed to transform customer experience

Across South Africa, a new generation of business leaders is reshaping what transformation looks like by placing customer experience (CX) at the centre of organisational strategy.

By Lauren Potgieter, country manager at Infobip South Africa

This shift reflects a broader continental trend and, as technology accelerates change, the way a business engages its customers has become a primary driver of growth, loyalty, and long‑term resilience.

Yet many South African organisations have invested heavily in digital channels, but customers still experience friction and frustration at the moments that matter most.

CX is no longer a department or a set of tools, but rather a leadership philosophy that influences culture, operating models and strategic vision. Increasingly, it is also a business growth strategy that directly impacts customer retention, operational efficiency, brand trust and long-term competitiveness.

South African consumers are digitally active, mobile‑first, and increasingly discerning. They expect brands to recognise them across channels, respond in real time and resolve issues without unnecessary effort.

Yet despite the country’s relatively advanced digital infrastructure, customer journeys remain fragmented across banking, telecoms, retail and government services. The gap persists because digital access alone does not create seamless experiences.

From channels to connected journeys

Many organisations have invested in digital channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, apps, email, webchat, and voice, but these often sit on top of legacy systems, disconnected databases, and siloed teams.

The result is a customer journey that feels modern on the surface but disjointed in practice. A common example in South Africa is a bank or telecommunications provider that launches WhatsApp servicing but still forces customers to repeat their details when they call the contact centre because systems are not sharing context. A customer may start a query on WhatsApp, receive an SMS update and then have to repeat the same information when speaking to an agent.

For leaders, this means resetting what they measure, how they organise teams, and who is accountable for the end‑to‑end customer journey. It also requires organisations to move beyond simply adding more communication channels and instead focus on intelligently orchestrating interactions across channels, systems, data, AI, and human teams.

Three mindset shifts are critical: moving from channel metrics to journey outcomes; from isolated projects to shared ownership across functions; and from technology roll‑outs to continuous improvement based on real customer feedback.

Leaders must move beyond asking whether they have the right tools and instead focus on whether they are reducing friction, improving first‑contact resolution, and strengthening trust. The organisations that succeed will be those that measure customer experience not by technology adoption, but by meaningful customer and business outcomes, treating CX as a strategic growth engine rather than a technology project.

Where customer journeys break down

The most common breakdowns in CX design occur when experiences are built around internal structures rather than customer needs. Marketing, sales, service, operations, and contact centres often operate from different systems and measure success differently. This leads to inconsistent communication and a lack of shared context.

Data fragmentation compounds the issue. AI and automation can only be as effective as the data environment behind them. When customer profiles are incomplete or outdated, the result is irrelevant messaging, repeated questions, and inconsistent service.

A connected CX strategy requires a single view of the customer, real‑time decisioning and clear ownership of the end‑to‑end journey. It also requires organisations to understand customer intent and determine the next best action in real time, ensuring every interaction contributes to a smoother and more effective customer journey.

AI as an enhancer of human capability

AI and conversational platforms are redefining what “good” looks like in customer engagement. When properly embedded, AI does more than automate responses: it interprets context, predicts intent, and determines the next-best action. This ensures customers receive faster responses, fewer repetitions, and smoother transitions between digital and human support.

Crucially, AI should enhance human capability, not replace it. The future of customer engagement is not human versus AI, but human plus AI. Automation is most effective when it handles routine, high-volume interactions, freeing human agents to focus on complex, emotional, or high‑value interactions, allowing each to play to its strengths to deliver better outcomes.

In practice, this could mean using AI to triage and resolve simple enquiries, such as ‘where is my order’ or account balance enquiries on digital channels, intelligently routing more complex cases to the right human agent, and flagging high‑risk events such as suspected fraud for immediate, proactive outreach.

The persistent challenge of legacy systems and trust

South Africa’s CX challenges are not due to a lack of ambition, but to legacy systems that were never designed for real‑time, omnichannel engagement. Large enterprises often operate separate systems for billing, CRM, marketing, service, authentication, and reporting. These systems may function individually, but they rarely share context.

Replacing everything at once is unrealistic. A more practical approach is to build an orchestration layer, often delivered via a modern cloud communications platform, that connects existing systems, unifies data, and enables both AI and human teams to work from the same, real‑time customer context.

At the same time, hyper‑personalisation must be grounded in trust. Customers expect relevance, but they also expect their data to be protected and used responsibly. Responsible personalisation means customers feel understood and supported, not monitored and targeted. Achieving this requires strong governance, transparent data practices, and clear guardrails around how AI is deployed and used.

Real‑time engagement as a competitive advantage

South African consumers increasingly measure service by speed, relevance and effort. Real‑time engagement is becoming essential to preventing churn and improving retention. Whether it is a fraud alert, an outage notification, or a delivery update, proactive communication signals that the organisation is aware, responsive, and acting in the customer’s interest.

Looking ahead, South Africa’s CX leaders will be those who combine technology, data, people, and governance into one connected strategy. They will use AI as an enabler of better outcomes, not as a shortcut to automation. They will also build culturally relevant communication and local partnerships that reflect the realities of South African consumers, leading with empathy, purpose, and a deep understanding of people.

The leadership reset is already underway.

The organisations that embrace this reset will define South Africa’s CX future. The real question for leaders is whether they are simply adding channels, or truly redesigning journeys around their customers.