Traditional QA undermines modern customer experience

Every business in South Africa will understand just how competitive the enterprise landscape has become.

By Martie de Beer, chief revenue officer at Telviva

It’s a story about more than just technology advancements for businesses. It is a story underpinned by customers who have more choice than ever before. Because of this, customer experience (CX) has become a decisive differentiator for market share and brand loyalty.

Whether it’s financial services, telecommunications, retail or even logistics, every interaction shapes a customer’s perception of value, and therefore their perception of the brand. Yet, despite this, an alarming number of South African businesses with contact centres are still using old, legacy quality assurance (QA) practices to evaluate customer satisfaction.

For decades, QA has been conducted as a back-office exercise. Supervisors manually sample a fraction of interactions. Now, consider the reality that customer expectations are higher than ever, and then ask, and honestly answer, this question: In 2026 and beyond, is relying on piecemeal sampling sufficient to measure and improve CX, or is it inefficient and a risk to business growth?

Structural failure of sampling

Traditional QA methodologies, while they aren’t all identical, rely on manual evaluation of a minute percentage of customer conversations. This is practical and it “paints a picture”. But in an era where customers base their perception on every interaction, it leaves the vast majority of customer engagements unmonitored. This obscures operational bottlenecks, compliance risks and systemic friction points.

The cold truth is that evaluating a fixed number of interactions per agent per month provides no statistical validity regarding actual performance or real customer sentiment. Staying on the line for a few moments to rate an agent’s service also does not provide the rich intelligence that businesses need.

Beyond this, static monitoring tools suffer from a fundamental flaw. They record past mistakes but don’t provide actionable recommendations. In other words, they measure compliance after the fact as opposed to driving first-contact resolution or continuous business process improvement. Treating QA as a static, periodic audit rather than an ongoing, live capability actively hinders a business’s ability to respond to customer needs quickly. Yet this is the essence of modern CX.

The AI paradigm shift

Introducing artificial intelligence (AI) shifts QA from reactive auditing to real-time CX intelligence. Before anyone worries about jobs, we must remember that responsible organisations invest in AI to augment humans, to elevate efficacy.

And so, in this context, AI allows businesses to transform customer service into a strategic engine because AI-enabled QA frameworks enable 100% monitoring across all communication channels. This includes monitoring of voice calls, emails and chat platforms such as web and WhatsApp – in real time.

The change is dramatic. Rather than waiting days or weeks to uncover customer dissatisfaction or procedural and compliance breaches, AI-driven QA continuously analyses real-time sentiment, context and intent.

This capability enables businesses to quickly detect subtle shifts in customer sentiment and predict dissatisfaction before it escalates. It empowers organisations to dynamically route complex issues to the appropriate human specialists quickly. At its simplest: AI-enabled QA shifts from a historical, record-keeping exercise to becoming proactive customer service.

Managing digital agents and human talent

It’s not just humans that need to be monitored to improve customer service. As more South African enterprises deploy AI chatbots or digital agents to handle high-volume, routine queries, the scope of QA must evolve to include the automated digital agents. Digital agents configured via large language models (LLMs) must be supervised continuously to ensure they interact with customers accurately and empathetically.

Left unmonitored, challenges such as word error rates, context loss, and even AI hallucinations can, and will, erode customer trust. Organisations need to deploy QA tools that provide the necessary governance. Digital agents simply must be evaluated against the same high standards expected of human personnel.

In yet another instance of AI enhancing human output, not replacing it, AI-enabled QA frees managers from tedious, manual listening. Automated scoring eliminates reviewer biases, and managers are empowered to act as strategic CX advisors by using continuous data to deliver targeted coaching, gamified performance roadmaps and structured career development for front-line staff.

Tailoring AI-enabled QA to the South African context

Off-the-shelf international software doesn’t “tick the boxes” in South Africa. Organisations should demand a tailored approach that accounts for local operational realities, diverse language and cultural nuances, and unique regulatory environments. Businesses need to ensure that automated QA implementations are designed for purpose and local context to mitigate risks while maximising their return on investment.

QA is no longer an operational detail confined to contact-centre management. It has shifted to become a core business priority. Embracing AI-powered, autonomous and continuous monitoring will turn every customer interaction into business intelligence, and therefore an opportunity to build lasting brand equity.