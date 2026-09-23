Crypto winter looks to be ending

Bitcoin’s bulls are back in charge, says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as the digital asset pushes past $85 000 and tests its highest level since January. And, he adds, as US spot Bitcoin exchange traded funds attract fresh billions.

Inflows have totalled about $3,8-billion across three straight weeks, the strongest run of 2026, with $731-million landing on 3 September alone – the biggest single day since January. August brought in $3,52-billion, the best month in almost a year.

“The market’s momentum has flipped, and this time there’s serious institutional money behind it,” Green says. “Billions are flowing into regulated Bitcoin products week after week. It’s patient capital that plans to stay – a very different animal from the leveraged speculation that fuelled past rallies.”

Bitcoin has surged roughly 40% off its recent low, according to market analysts.

Even after outflows the week before, another $433-million arrived on 18 September. On chain data shows buyers absorbing every wave of profit taking. The pattern has repeated for weeks: sellers appear, buyers step in, and the price holds its ground.

The strength is broad. Digital asset funds took in $660-million on 18 September alone, with Ether and Solana products also drawing money, and the total crypto market is now valued at about $2,81-trillion.

“When Bitcoin leads and the rest follow, it’s a sign that risk appetite is coming back into the whole digital asset space,” explains Green. “Institutions tend to start with Bitcoin because it’s the most established and the most liquid. Once they’re comfortable, the flows spread. We’re seeing the early stages of that now.”

Green says the driving force is, arguably, a loss of faith in paper money.

“Investors are worried about the value of currencies,” he says. “Debt keeps piling up, governments keep borrowing, and central banks are stuck between inflation and growth. Against that backdrop, Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21-million coins looks very different.”

Analysts describe the move as the return of the “dollar debasement trade”, after an expansion of the US Treasury’s buyback programme lifted Bitcoin and gold together.

The paths have since split. Gold has slipped about 6,6% over the past month while Bitcoin climbs.

The rally is also defying a hostile backdrop. The Federal Reserve has just raised rates for the first time in three years, US inflation is running near 3,4%, and the 10 year Treasury yield sits at about 4,96%. Assets that pay no income usually struggle in that climate.

“Rate hikes and Treasury yields near 5% would normally sap appetite for anything that doesn’t pay a yield,” says Green. “Bitcoin’s pushing higher regardless. When an asset shrugs off headwinds like that, the underlying demand is strong. Volatility will always be part of the deal and pullbacks will come, but the direction of travel has changed.”

Bitcoin funds now hold more than $102-billion, a sliver of the assets managed across global portfolios. Even modest shifts in allocation carry outsized weight when the starting point is that small.

Regulation is adding fuel. Reports point to progress on US crypto legislation, and clear rules matter most to the large allocators, pension schemes and wealth managers that have stayed on the sidelines.

“Once big allocators see rules they can work with, the next wave of demand could dwarf this one,” Green says. “The crypto winter looks to be ending. Every dip that gets bought strengthens the case that the floor has moved higher.

“Bitcoin is a permanent fixture in the global portfolio conversation, and the bulls know it.”