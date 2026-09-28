As burnout rises, experts advise prioritising connection

As September’s focus on suicide prevention and mental wellbeing prompts renewed conversations about mental health, South Africans are encouraged to focus on one of the most powerful protective factors available across every stage of life: meaningful social connection.

While loneliness is often viewed as a personal challenge, growing evidence suggests that connection plays an important role in supporting mental wellbeing, resilience and people’s ability to cope with stress and burnout. For employers, families and communities, that presents an opportunity to strengthen support before people reach crisis point.

According to Bashee Naidoo, director of client services at Lyra Southern Africa, social connection is taking a more prominent role in discussions about wellbeing at a time when many South Africans are navigating sustained financial pressure, caregiving responsibilities, workplace stress and significant life transitions.

“We spend a lot of time talking about burnout once people are already struggling, but not enough time talking about how connection can support wellbeing before people reach that point. Feeling supported, valued and able to reach out to others is one of the strongest protective factors we have when life becomes difficult.”

Recent research from the University of Cape Town found that more than 90% of adolescents surveyed reported moderate to high levels of loneliness, with researchers identifying links between loneliness, anxiety, depression, trauma exposure and reduced resilience.

Statistics South Africa reports that the number of people aged 60 and older has grown from 3,6-million in 2002 to 6,6-million in 2025, bringing greater focus to the role of support networks and social connection later in life. Older women remain more likely to live alone than older men.

Between these two groups sits the country’s economically active population, many of whom are balancing work pressures with caregiving responsibilities, financial strain and the demands of daily life. Many people who feel disconnected are not necessarily isolated. They may be surrounded by colleagues, family and digital networks, yet still feel a lack of meaningful connection.

For many employers, concerns about loneliness are increasingly intersecting with broader conversations around stress, fatigue and burnout.

Lyra’s counselling data suggests that experiences of loneliness and social isolation are being raised more frequently by women accessing support services than men. During 2025 and 2026, loneliness and social isolation accounted for between 2,2% and 3,2 % of presenting concerns among women, compared to 0.7% among men.

Through its wellbeing and counselling services, Lyra Southern Africa regularly supports individuals experiencing concerns linked to stress, burnout, anxiety, relationship difficulties, major life transitions and social isolation. The organisation says it is often the combination of these pressures, rather than a single issue, that prompts people to seek support.

“We often assume that people who feel lonely are physically alone, but that’s not necessarily the case. Someone can be surrounded by colleagues, friends or family and still feel disconnected. What matters is whether people feel that they belong, have support and can rely on meaningful relationships when they need them,” says Naidoo.

Globally, an estimated one in six people experiences loneliness, prompting growing recognition of social connection as an important determinant of health and wellbeing. The WHO Commission on Social Connection has highlighted the impact that loneliness and social isolation can have on both physical and mental health.

For organisations, the conversation is particularly relevant as signs of fatigue and burnout are beginning to emerge earlier in the year. While connection is often viewed as a social issue, it can also play an important role in building resilience.

Naidoo adds, “As we move towards the end of the year, many people are carrying months of accumulated pressure. The opportunity for employers is not simply to respond when someone is struggling, but to create environments where people feel connected, supported and comfortable asking for help before challenges escalate.”

Research highlighted by Lyra Southern Africa shows that evidence-based approaches such as cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness and positive psychology can help people challenge unhelpful thinking patterns, strengthen relationships and develop a greater sense of connection and belonging. These interventions can also help break cycles of withdrawal and isolation before they become entrenched.

Naidoo believes the conversation should increasingly focus on prevention rather than crisis response. “Sometimes it starts with a conversation. Sometimes it’s checking in on a colleague, making time for family, joining a community group or reaching out for professional support. Given hybrid working arrangements, connections need to be more deliberate and intentional. Small actions can have a significant impact because they remind people that they don’t have to navigate life’s challenges alone.”

“We know people are more likely to cope with challenges when they feel supported and connected to those around them. Creating opportunities for connection, at home, at work and in our communities, should therefore be part of how we support mental wellbeing.”