Microsoft debuts new Copilot app

Microsoft has introduced a new version of Copilot, which it describes as connecting the tools people use today with a the next generation of capabilities they’ll need to build, customize and scale AI across work.

The Copilot app now has three new capabilities:

Home is the new starting point, where Chat and Cowork come together, with Office in Copilot , Word, Excel and PowerPoint is now built into the experience.

is the new starting point, where Chat and Cowork come together, with , Word, Excel and PowerPoint is now built into the experience. Code lets users build their own solutions with the tools to run them safely, and it’s powered by the same underlying technology as GitHub Copilot.

lets users build their own solutions with the tools to run them safely, and it’s powered by the same underlying technology as GitHub Copilot. Autopilot is a persistent, proactive and personal agent.

Home and Code will start rolling out in Microsoft’s Frontier program in the coming weeks, and Autopilot is expanding to private preview at the end of the month.

The company has also announced new FinOps for AI capabilities to help users manage spend and get the most value from Copilot and agents.

Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer: AI at Work at Microsoft, provides this deep dive into the new announcements:

A new experience for every mode of work

Home is your new starting point in Copilot, where Chat and Cowork come together in one place. As work moves constantly between meetings, chats, documents, emails, apps and agents, Home is where you get your bearings, keeping you grounded and moving forward. You can review recent activity, get suggestions on what Copilot can help with, and pick up work right where you left off. Chat is instant and conversational — ready for quick questions, lookups, draft-creation and keeping you in the loop on every turn.

Cowork is for work you delegate. You define the task and it runs end-to-end to return a completed result: an RFP response, a launch kit, a customer briefing, a financial close package or any other complex work worth iterating on. And coming soon, you won’t need to choose a mode: simply state what you need to accomplish, and Copilot will route the work to Chat, Cowork or Code — whichever capability is right for the job.

We’re also bringing the full power of Word, Excel and PowerPoint to Copilot with Office in Copilot. Now you can get to real work fast: no broken formatting, no stray versions, no rebuilding the context in another app.

From Home you can ask Copilot to draft a launch brief, model a budget, build a deck, or pick up a file your team is already working on, and it creates or updates a real, editable document, workbook or presentation — live for your whole team, not just you. Refine it side by side with your conversation, or @mention a teammate and their edits show up as they make them — things stay in sync between Copilot and the Office apps, so progress travels with you wherever you work.

If you haven’t used Copilot in the Office apps lately, take another look. PowerPoint now keeps decks on-brand automatically and enables you to fine-tune slides and images or quickly apply a custom template. When Copilot or another collaborator makes edits in Excel, you can see exactly what changed and why, so you’re up to speed quickly, and Copilot recommends the best chart to visualize your data. And across Microsoft 365, Skills help bring specialized expertise directly into the apps, like financial skills in Excel and legal skills in Word, and enable organizations to scale best practices through reusable, role-specific workflows.

Code moves solution-building outside the realm of developers alone. To date, the unit of knowledge work has been the file: the document, the spreadsheet, the deck. Those aren’t going anywhere, but Code adds a fourth: small, purpose-built solutions anyone can create to get a job done. Learning to build them is becoming as basic a skill as writing a memo or modeling a budget.

Describe an app, tracker, dashboard, automation or workflow in natural language, and Copilot chooses an approach and builds it — from persistent desktop widgets for quick reference and interactive dashboards for exploring data and testing outcomes to cloud-hosted internal apps you can share with your team.

Powered by the same underlying technology as GitHub Copilot, Code runs in a sandboxed environment and can be hosted securely within your tenant. With Microsoft IQ, everything you create is grounded in the context of your work, and plugins sync automatically. Your software developers continue to use GitHub Copilot for their day-to-day work with more connectivity into the Copilot platform. Code is rolling out to Frontier at the end of the month, with broad availability in the coming weeks. It will be in preview for Microsoft 365 Premium and Pro subscribers later this year.

As it gets easier and faster than ever to build in Copilot, we’re introducing Microsoft Copilot Managed Runtime: hosting infrastructure that lets code run safely right inside your company’s Microsoft 365 environment. It’s governed by IT but easy for everyone else: share an app with teammates, connect it to live data and access it from anywhere. This same foundation enables apps built in Cowork, Code and Copilot Studio, and we’re opening it up to third-party and pro-code developers, too. Copilot Managed Runtime is now in preview and will also be accessible inside Code.

Autopilot, previously called Scout, is your digital teammate. And it works for you: Give it a name, a role and a goal, and it goes to work — watching channels, following up on threads, running recurring work and picking a project back up days later, without waiting for a prompt. It can do things like set up and manage a full supplier review process: building the schedule and workback plan, then handling prep, meetings and follow-ups on its own, right down to reaching out to stakeholders for updates. And Autopilot is cloud-hosted, so it keeps working while you sleep or your attention is elsewhere — no constant monitoring required.

Autopilot lives in your tenant with its own identity, memory, computer and workspace, and it’s built on Microsoft IQ so it understands how your organization actually works. It shows up where people already work — Teams, Outlook, chats, channels and documents — so you can @mention it like a colleague, with permissions, audit and governance behind it. You set the objective and boundaries; Autopilot handles the rest while keeping you informed and in control.

Expanding your business context

Copilot is grounded in Microsoft IQ, the unified intelligence platform for enterprise AI across your Microsoft stack, connecting how the business operates with the knowledge it holds into one real-time view for Copilot and your agents, governed and secure.

Today we are expanding the business context available to Copilot. Fabric IQ brings trusted context from your data, including the 20+ million semantic models in Power BI into Copilot. It grounds Chat and Cowork, and is generally available in both today, with Code integration coming through the Frontier program soon.

Rolling out over the next month in public preview, Copilot is now grounded in data and workflows from Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. So, when a salesperson is working on a proposal, for instance, Copilot can incorporate data like deal history and support tickets right into the document, with no app-switching or distracting lookups required.

You also need a trusted way to connect Copilot to the actions and data that move your business forward. Plugins extend what Copilot can do, bringing together skills, connectors and other capabilities so users can complete more workflows without leaving the apps they use every day.

Rolling out now and generally available across surfaces in the coming weeks, a new plugin registry will bring Microsoft, partner and custom-built plugins together in one unified catalog. IT can approve and manage plugins centrally, while developers and partners can publish once to extend Copilot across supported experiences. The result is a simpler way to introduce trusted capabilities at scale, with the control your organization needs.

Managing AI spend

For everyday AI — quick answers, first drafts, summaries and analysis — you want the best possible quality at a fixed cost. A user subscription license (USL) gives you exactly that: Copilot in Chat and across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams; model selection; and new capabilities and models.

Auto is at the heart of the USL. Auto weighs accuracy, speed and cost on each request to route to the model best suited for the job. Agentic work requires a different type of spend, one that gives you the best quality possible with the most advanced models. Usage-based billing (UBB) lets you have full control to choose models and match cost to value.

Cowork, Code, and Autopilot, new long-running agentic capabilities, and frontier models like Astra and Fable all run on UBB. As AI capabilities and the ways people use them continue to evolve, we’re evolving Copilot pricing alongside them.

FinOps for AI is a shared discipline for managing AI spend and optimizing it for business value. We are committed to enabling organizations to make the most of their AI spend, and, today, we are introducing new capabilities across Agent 365, Insights and Microsoft Copilot to help do that. Cost management in Agent 365 is expanding beyond Cowork and Work IQ APIs to include Code and Copilot Managed Runtime, with support for agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio planned for October.

Admins can manage spending policies at scale with API access; route credit requests from end users into existing approval and automation workflows; and set which model families are available to different groups of users — those settings also shape which models Auto can select from.

Business leaders and admins can understand which Cowork tasks are generating the strongest outcomes and determine where to sustain, expand or optimize usage. And finally, end users can view credit usage, remaining balances and usage history directly in Microsoft Copilot, so they can better manage their own AI usage within organizational guardrails.

We are committed to investing in FinOps for AI to help organizations stay in control of spend, understand value and optimize their AI investments for impact.