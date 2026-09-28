Vertiv expands EMEA power and cooling manufacturing

Vertiv has announced a major expansion of its Nové Mesto nad Váhom campus in Slovakia, adding to other recent expansion initiatives across its manufacturing facilities in Ireland, Italy, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, and the US.

Over the next 18 to 24 months, Vertiv plans to add approximately 22 000 square meters of new manufacturing space at the Nové Mesto nad Váhom campus. The expansion will increase production capacity for power , switchgear and thermal management technologies, including advanced liquid cooling and power solutions designed for high-density AI and high-performance computing applications.

Beyond increasing manufacturing capacity, the project aims to further develop Nové Mesto nad Váhom into a highly integrated manufacturing and technology campus, bringing together engineering expertise, operational excellence, and production capabilities within a unified ecosystem. This approach is expected to improve responsiveness to customized requests, accelerate delivery capabilities, and further strengthen the resilience of Vertiv’s EMEA supply chain.

“As AI and other critical digital applications increase in the region, we continue to invest in our manufacturing capabilities across EMEA,” says Paul Ryan, president of Vertiv in EMEA. “The expansion of Nové Mesto nad Váhom will enhance our ability to support customers deploying increasingly critical digital infrastructure while further strengthening our capabilities for next-generation AI and high-performance computing applications.

“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, speed of deployment has become a critical competitive advantage. Reducing time-to-token, the time required to move from infrastructure deployment to business value generated by AI workloads, is becoming a key priority for customers.

“This investment further strengthens Vertiv’s ability to help bring critical power and cooling capacity online faster and at scale.”

The project is also expected to create hundreds of new employment opportunities between 2027 to 2029 across manufacturing, engineering, operations, supply chain, quality, technical, and leadership functions. The investment reflects Vertiv’s long-term commitment to developing the talent, skills, and expertise required to support the future of critical digital infrastructure.

“We envision Nové Mesto nad Váhom as a world-class manufacturing campus where people, technology, and innovation come together to serve some of the most technically advanced customers and demanding applications in the market,” says Chris Hales, vice-president: operations EMEA at Vertiv. “This investment will strengthen our industrial capabilities while creating an environment where talent can grow, innovation can flourish, and operational excellence can thrive.”