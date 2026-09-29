SA’s online gambling market hits R63bn

South Africa’s online gambling market is estimated to be worth about R63-billion in 2026, with 84% of gross gambling revenue generated onshore.

This is among the findings from the 2027 iGaming Trends report from SoftSwiss, co-authored with WorldGaming and based on a survey of over 500 experts and analysis of more than 480 000 media headlines.

South Africa features in the report’s regional outlook as one of Africa’s markets to watch closely. Citing H2 Gambling Capital data, the report values South Africa’s online gambling market at $3,89 billion (about R63 billion) in 2026, with 84% of gross gambling revenue generated onshore.

The finding lands shortly after SoftSwiss published preliminary findings from its own local survey of 1 000 South African adults on player protection.

This consumer-focused survey found that among unemployed respondents, demand for spending-limit tools sits at 35,3%, against an overall figure of 43,2%, even though unemployed respondents were the group most likely (22,1%) to say they would use a financial windfall to pay off debt.

Alexandra Kavelich, deputy-chief marketing officer at SoftSwiss, comments: “The next competitive advantage in iGaming will not come from content alone. It will come from regulatory readiness, secure payment journeys, intelligent risk management, relevant customer communication, and platforms that can respond quickly to changing regulations. Fintech, e-commerce, and streaming have already set the standard in these areas. iGaming operators that adapt those lessons effectively will be better positioned to grow responsibly and profitably.”

WorldGaming adds a regional outlook on how regulatory and market shifts will shape the industry in 2027, including which jurisdictions are projected to grow faster, the key trends to watch, and how important local roots really are for different markets.

Robin Harrison, global content director B2B at WorldGaming, explains: “The industry is simultaneously becoming more global and more local. Regulation, tax, payments, competition and player behaviour vary significantly from market to market. Scale can get you into more jurisdictions, but it definitely doesn’t guarantee success. The next generation of leading operators is the one that understands where the local friction is, how to ease it, and execute effectively.”

South African operators illustrate that local friction directly. Provincial licensing authorities set the rules today and tax online betting at between 6% and 9% of gross gambling revenue; National Treasury has also proposed a further national tax of 20%.

The full 2027 iGaming Trends report is now live and available for download here.