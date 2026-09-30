Africa first for Absa in digital assets

Marking both a key development for the bank and the evolution of digital financial services across the continent, Absa has become the first African bank to launch an institutional digital asset custody proposition for its South African clients.

Absa Digital Asset Custody will provide institutional and large business banking clients with secure safekeeping, administration, and transfer services for digital assets within a regulated banking environment. The capability extends Absa’s established custody expertise into digital assets, combining specialist technology and infrastructure with the governance, security controls, compliance frameworks, financial crime controls, and operational resilience expected of leading financial institutions.

With its introduction, Absa joins a small group of regulated global banks – and the first African bank – to offer an institutional-grade digital asset custody proposition.

“Financial services are changing, and we see digital assets as an important part of where the industry is heading,” says Rob Downes, head of Digital Assets at Absa CIB. “Our strategy is to build the capabilities that will allow us to serve clients as these markets develop, while bringing the trust and oversight they already expect from us.

“Banks will continue to have an important role to play in the future of finance and we want Absa to be at the forefront of that development, helping create the infrastructure that will support new opportunities across the continent,” he adds.

The proposition has been developed specifically for institutional participation in digital assets and is targeted at clients including asset managers, non-bank financial institutions, corporates and treasury functions, and clients in all segments who require institutional-grade custody.

It is not currently a retail cryptocurrency offering.

Digital Asset Custody forms part of Absa’s broader ambitions in digital assets, blockchain-enabled financial services and next-generation financial market infrastructure. Secure custody provides an important foundation from which future opportunities in areas such as tokenisation, digital securities, stablecoins and digital payments may develop.

“For institutional clients, the challenge is ensuring that digital assets can be managed with the same confidence and oversight as the rest of their portfolios,” says Downes. “Our experience in traditional custody gives us a strong understanding of what these clients require and we have applied that expertise to the particular demands of digital assets. This allows them to explore new opportunities with the assurance that the necessary safeguards are in place.”

For South Africa and the wider continent, the introduction of regulated digital asset custody is an important step towards developing more mature financial markets.

As institutional interest grows, access to trusted banking infrastructure can help bring digital assets into the formal financial system giving African institutions greater confidence to participate in emerging markets.

This service has launched to South African clients and Absa is also exploring opportunities to extend the capability into other African jurisdictions where regulatory frameworks and client demand support its introduction.