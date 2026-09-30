Crypto theft operation being run out of a public Google spreadsheet

Cybercriminals are hiding their instructions inside everyday cloud services, then talking their victims into pasting the code themselves in so-called “ClickFix” attacks, according to Cisco’s threat intelligence organisation Talos.

Attackers no longer need to build suspicious infrastructure, Talos says, after investigating and documenting two campaigns which sit inside services that companies already trust and allow through the firewall – which is exactly what makes them so difficult to spot.

“Almost every organisation on earth allows traffic to Google Docs,” says Jan Heijdra, Field CTO Security at Cisco Benelux. “So, if you can keep your attack code in a spreadsheet, you get free, reliable hosting that nobody blocks and nobody questions. There’s no strange domain to flag, no odd server to trace. You’re looking at a document request, and that’s all your logs will tell you.”

Stealing crypto through the browser

The first campaign has been running since October 2025 and targets cryptocurrency traders. The bait is a fake leaked security report claiming a flaw at two currency swap sites that would pay out a bonus of 25% or more. It is designed to attract people willing to exploit a bug they don’t really understand. Talos found it circulating on Telegram, on criminal forums, and on text-sharing sites.

Victims are told to paste JavaScript into the Chrome address bar or add it to a legitimate browser add-on so it reloads every visit. That pasted snippet is only a fetcher. The part that makes the attack hard to catch is where the real code lives: a publicly published Google spreadsheet, retrieved through a Google feature dating back to 2008. The operators even hid it in the sheet as white text on a white background.

What arrives is a skimmer, the digital version of a card reader glued to a cash machine. It rewrites the deposit address shown on the trading page, replaces any address the victim copies, and paints a convincing fake “bonus” on to the screen.

Talos traced 49 Bitcoin addresses, of which 24 collected victim funds worth at least roughly $10 000, then laundered them through more than 3 000 further addresses. The true figure is likely higher, as Talos could not recover samples from the earliest phase.

After Talos shared its findings with Google and the affected sites in April, the lure and control documents were taken down. Around a week later, the campaign was running again from a new spreadsheet and Talos reports that later versions have stayed active into August despite being flagged repeatedly.

From fake CAPTCHA to hands-on access

The second case began in April 2026 with unusual activity at a Ukrainian government organisation. Talos assesses with moderate confidence that this was part of a broad crypto and credential theft operation rather than an attack on that organisation specifically.

The pattern repeats, with different cover.

Malicious code planted on a compromised website, in an infection chain linked to ClearFake, pulls its next instructions from a public blockchain, another service that is trusted and effectively impossible to take down.

The victim then sees a fake Google CAPTCHA – the checkbox that normally proves you are not a robot – and is told to paste a command into Windows. That installs a stealer known as Amatera, which harvests browser data, messaging apps, more than 100 cryptocurrency wallets, password managers and files containing private keys.

Follow-on payloads shut down security software, turn the machine into a relay for the attacker’s traffic, and install a hidden copy of a commercial remote support tool.

Its control server sat on an IP address in Russia. On that basis, Talos assesses with moderate confidence that a Russian threat actor ran this part of the activity.

What to do

Most organisations are not the target here. The methods are the concern, because the same approach could be turned on almost any customer-facing website.

“The lesson isn’t to distrust Google,” Heijdra says. “It’s that ‘the destination is trusted’ has stopped being a useful signal. You need to ask which application is making the request and whether that makes any sense.”

He recommends three steps.

Manage the browser like you manage the laptop, controlling which extensions staff can install. Watch for requests to cloud collaboration services from applications or browser sessions that have no reason to make them, and check the third-party components running in your own customer-facing sites for anything that looks out of place.

And add one simple rule to your awareness training: nothing legitimate ever asks you to copy a command and run it to prove you are human.