Young scientists show their work

Months of questioning, researching, testing and refining ideas have brought young scientists from South Africa and around the world to the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), where their research will take centre stage and new opportunities await.

The opening of ISF saw 316 South African young scientists from 35 regions across all nine provinces, joined by 24 international participants from Brazil, India, Ireland, Russia, Lesotho, Namibia, China, Türkiye, Tunisia, Mozambique, and Ghana, attending both in person and virtually, come together at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre until 2 October.

Their arrival marks the culmination of a journey that, for South African participants, has included workshops, compulsory District Expos, Regional Science Fairs, judging, feedback and further project development.

Throughout the week, participants will have opportunities to network with peers from South Africa and abroad, exchange ideas and learn from different perspectives. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) career exhibits will introduce learners to study and career opportunities across STEMI fields, with universities, industry professionals and other organisations helping learners understand how their interests can translate into future study and careers. A Maths Show will also be hosted by Steve Sherman from Living Maths. These experiences also help participants strengthen their communication skills, build confidence and establish valuable connections.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “South Africa’s future economic growth depends on our ability to develop a strong pipeline of scientists, engineers and innovators. Our investment in the Eskom Expo is, therefore, an investment in the country’s future skills base. The ISF allows learners to test their abilities, engage with other talented young people and connect with universities and industry at a critical stage in their development.

“We are especially encouraged to see girls and learners from previously disadvantaged communities taking their place on this platform and demonstrating what they are capable of achieving when opportunity and talent come together.”

For some participants, the opportunities created at ISF could extend well beyond the week. Organisations that share the Eskom Expo’s commitment to developing scientific and engineering talent will provide bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, tablet computers and other awards to outstanding participants.

Siemens Energy will sponsor two full bursaries worth R1,3-million for qualifying learners to pursue engineering degrees at South African universities, subject to meeting the required criteria following their matric results.

Various partial bursaries will also be available from the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences and Wits University’s Science Faculty and Engineering Faculty, while cash prizes of up to R75 000 will be awarded.

For previous Eskom Expo participants, the journey has gone even further, with young scientists earning opportunities to represent South Africa at international science fairs in Taiwan, India, Tunisia, Beijing, the United States of America and Türkiye. In 2026, these opportunities enabled South African young scientists to showcase their research alongside their peers from around the world.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “As we open the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), we proudly welcome more than 300 of the brightest young scientists from South Africa and 14 other nations. This gathering celebrates curiosity, innovation, and cross-border collaboration. The ISF provides a unique platform for learners to showcase groundbreaking research, exchange ideas, and inspire solutions to global challenges. Participants will demonstrate the power of science education in shaping future leaders who will drive progress in their communities and beyond. We commend every participant and look forward to witnessing discoveries that will resonate far into the future.”

Members of the public will have an opportunity to experience the ISF and meet the young scientists behind the research projects during public viewing on Thursday, 1 October 2026 from 15:00 to 17:00.

The 2026 Eskom Expo ISF finalists can be viewed here: www.exposcience.co.za.