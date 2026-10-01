Zoom positions for the future, says GlobalData

Zoom continues to enhance its platform with wide-ranging improvements, expanding the ZoomMate AI assistant with new models and languages alongside a redesigned Contact Centre workspace.

Fulfilling the company’s vision and extending its corporate transformation, these collaboration trends position the company well for the future, keeping it poised for further development, according to GlobalData.

Gregg Willsky, principal analyst: Enterprise Technology & Services (ETS) at GlobalData, comments: “The new features reflect that AI is increasingly serving as connective tissue, moving from silos to being leveraged on a grander scale across vendor platforms, connecting parts of organizations, and linking organizations with external partners, suppliers, and the like.”

The enhancements further Zoom’s vision for offering a ‘system of action’, the heart of which involves using AI to convert siloed content such as conversations into finished deliverables that move work forward with less effort.

Willsky adds: “The system of action is more complex than it sounds on the surface, involving a memory layer that stores information from meetings, chats, and the like. A federated AI layer mixing AI models from Zoom and partners such as OpenAI. An orchestration layer – along with ZoomMate – connecting Zoom to third-party tools. And Zoom AI canvases – including AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides – where finished deliverables are born.”

Considered in their entirety, Zoom’s new capabilities extend a dramatic transformation taking place at the company over recent years. Zoom ignited a corporate renaissance with the 2023 introduction of its GenAI assistant, Zoom AI Companion. In 2024, Zoom launched AI Companion 2.0, which surfaces information platform-wide. AI Companion 3.0 saw the addition of agentic AI features in 2025 and earlier in 2026, an upgraded version called ZoomMate was introduced.

Willsky concludes: “Zoom has earned the right to be included in a discussion of top team collaboration and contact center vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Google. This latest batch of platform improvements underscores that position. The stage has been set for Zoom to achieve further accolades.”