Building Africa’s next broadband economy beyond just connectivity

Broadband connectivity has become a foundation of Africa’s digital economy. But as the continent enters its next phase of digital development, the question is no longer simply how to connect more people.

It is how to provide connectivity that is affordable, abundant, scalable and capable of supporting increasingly data-intensive digital lives and businesses, writes Toni Pellegrino, head of sub-Sahara Africa and MD of Nokia South Africa.

Broadband is increasingly shaping how people access education, healthcare, financial services, employment and digital commerce, while enabling businesses to participate more effectively in the digital economy.

The economic impact is significant, but GDP figures can make that impact feel abstract. What matters just as much is what connectivity enables at community level.

Research sponsored by Nokia and conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University provides a useful illustration. Research in Kayamandi, a township in Stellenbosch, found that home fibre had a meaningful impact on economic participation, helping workers transition towards more stable employment.

Among dwellings that had fibre for the longest period, home fibre was also associated with more than a twofold increase in the probability of self-employment. Residents used fast, affordable internet to find better or alternative work and to start or expand micro-enterprises.

The research demonstrates that meaningful connectivity is about far more than putting a signal within reach. It can influence how people work, learn, search for opportunities and participate in the economy.

From coverage to capacity

Africa has made significant progress in expanding broadband coverage, but the next challenge is ensuring networks can keep pace with demand. As adoption increases, consumers are likely to move from relatively modest data consumption towards significantly higher usage. Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), 4G and 5G will all play important roles, particularly in densely populated areas.

This requires investment across the entire connectivity ecosystem. Increasing capacity at the network edge is not enough if the underlying optical and IP infrastructure cannot handle the additional traffic. Data generated by consumers and businesses ultimately converges into aggregation networks, optical infrastructure and internet access networks, all of which need to scale alongside access networks.

The broadband challenge is therefore multifaceted: Africa needs more access, more capacity and greater affordability, supported by infrastructure that can scale sustainably. The Kayamandi experience also shows why the quality and affordability of access matter. In Africa in particular, connectivity becomes transformative when people can use it not simply to communicate, but to acquire skills, find employment, run businesses and access new economic opportunities.

Rural connectivity requires a different approach

There is no single technology capable of connecting every African citizen, community and business. Geography, population density and the economics of deployment vary dramatically across the continent.

Africa’s broadband future will therefore increasingly be characterised by technological complementarity. Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology can extend coverage into deep rural areas where terrestrial infrastructure may be difficult or uneconomic to deploy. While satellite connectivity may not always resolve affordability challenges, it can provide a baseline level of service where connectivity options have historically been limited.

At the same time, 4G and 5G can extend further into rural and peri-urban areas, while fibre provides the high-capacity foundation required in densely populated communities and business districts. The objective should not be to choose one technology over another, but to deploy the right combination for each environment.

The Kayamandi research also provides an important reminder that connectivity is an enabler, not a silver bullet. Within the study period, fibre did not draw large numbers of economically inactive residents into the labour force or raise overall employment. Its clearest impact was among people already working, including those in casual employment, where fibre supported transitions towards more stable, full-time work.

For policymakers, this distinction matters. Broadband investment needs to be complemented by skills development, economic opportunity and other interventions that allow people to convert connectivity into sustainable livelihoods.

Policy and investment must keep pace

Making this multi-technology model work will require more than technological innovation. Policy and regulation will be equally important. Infrastructure sharing and neutral-host models can help operators reduce deployment costs, particularly where building multiple competing networks independently may not be commercially viable. Sharing infrastructure, sites or spectrum under appropriate regulatory frameworks can improve the economics of rural deployment while reducing duplicated capital expenditure.

The same principle applies to fibre. Deploying FTTH at national scale requires operators to predict how long deployment will take, what it will cost and what regulatory requirements they will face. Differences between municipalities, provinces and countries can create uncertainty and slow deployment.

Removing unnecessary administrative barriers and creating more predictable deployment environments can therefore directly influence the pace at which broadband reaches communities.

Continuity of capital is equally important. Large-scale fibre deployments require substantial upfront investment, particularly for trenching and civil works. If programmes repeatedly start and stop because funding becomes unavailable, operators lose the efficiency that comes from continuous deployment.

Broadband networks should therefore be viewed as infrastructure platforms that require sustained investment as demand evolves. Banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), export credit agencies (ECAs) and other infrastructure investors can support models that enable continuous deployment rather than fragmented investment cycles.

AI will help networks deliver more

As demand increases, operators will also need to extract more value from existing infrastructure. This is where artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important. AI can optimise network operations and improve asset utilisation, while GPU-based computing at network sites can enable additional capacity and intelligence. This is particularly relevant where spectrum and physical infrastructure are constrained.

Rather than relying exclusively on new physical infrastructure every time demand increases, operators can increasingly use AI and automation to make existing networks more efficient and responsive. This will become even more important as networks evolve towards 5.5G and beyond, and as connected devices and data-intensive applications proliferate.

Africa’s broadband future will be defined by convergence

Africa’s next broadband era will not be defined by a single access technology. It will combine LEO satellite connectivity for the most remote areas, increasingly capable 4G and 5G networks extending into rural and peri-urban communities, 5G Advanced delivering greater capacity, and FTTH providing high-capacity connectivity where population density supports it.

The differentiator will be how effectively these technologies work together. Operators will need to manage increasingly complex, multi-technology environments while controlling operational costs, making automation an essential layer across the connectivity ecosystem.

For policymakers, the priority should be creating an environment that encourages investment, infrastructure sharing and predictable deployment. For operators, it means building flexible networks that can evolve with demand. For investors, it means recognising broadband as long-term strategic infrastructure rather than simply another telecommunications asset.

Most importantly, Africa needs to move the conversation beyond connectivity for connectivity’s sake. The real opportunity is to create an environment where people and businesses can use broadband abundantly, affordably and productively. The Kayamandi research shows that affordable fibre was associated with greater use of the internet for learning and job searches, more stable employment among people already participating in the labour market, and more than a doubling in the probability of self-employment among households with the longest fibre exposure.

Africa’s digital future will depend not simply on how many people are connected, but on the quality, capacity and affordability of those connections. The next broadband revolution, therefore, will not be about finding one technology that solves Africa’s connectivity challenge. It will be about bringing multiple technologies, sustainable investment, enabling regulation and intelligent automation together to create networks capable of supporting the continent’s next phase of digital growth.