Eskom Expo ISF opens doors for young scientists

Research projects that began with questions about problems young people wanted to understand or solve have opened doors to bursaries, cash prizes, international opportunities and further study, as outstanding young scientists were recognised at the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF).

Held at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, this year’s ISF brought together 316 selected young scientists from 35 Eskom Expo regions across South Africa, alongside 24 international participants from Brazil, India, Ireland, Russia, Lesotho, and Namibia, among others who participated virtually.

After months of developing, testing and refining their research, participants at the 2026 Eskom Expo International Science Fair saw just how far their ideas could take them, with several earning opportunities that could shape their academic futures.

Among these, Eskom provisionally awarded merit bursaries to six young scientists following their academic achievements. The bursaries recognise academic performance, innovation and achievement and are subject to confirmation of the recipients’ final National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) results, as well as compliance with Eskom’s bursary and admission requirements. The provisional bursary recipients are:

Helené Fourie, Trio High School, Welkom Region, Free State

Bongokuhle Kekana from Tersia King Learning Academy, Ekurhuleni Region, Gauteng

Tabita Nthunya from Zimele High School, Mthatha Region, Eastern Cape

Lihlelethu Shabalala from Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog, Nkangala Region, Mpumalanga

Juma Mahango from Parow High School, Stellenbosch Region, Western Cape

Ruchik Joshi from Zinniaville Secondary School, Bojanala Region, North West

The recipients will be required to submit the necessary documentation for further assessment before the bursaries are confirmed.

Among the major honours were four Eskom Special Awards, each accompanied by a laptop and cash prize, recognising outstanding achievement. The recipients were:

Best Development Project: Tshepisho Vuyo Nkosi from Zacheus Malaza Secondary in Mpumalanga

Best Female Participant: Charlotte Gibbens from Jim Fouché High School in the Free State

Best Innovation Project: Reinhardt Rossouw from Hoërskool Zwartkop in Gauteng

Best Energy Project: Bongokuhle Kekana from Tersia King Learning Academy in Gauteng

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Strengthening South Africa’s innovation capacity requires sustained investment in the people who will become our future scientists, engineers and innovators. Through the Eskom Expo, learners from communities across the country can develop important research and problem-solving skills and have their abilities recognised on national and international platforms.

“What we see at the ISF is the result of that investment: young people who are more confident in their abilities, better informed about the opportunities available to them and equipped with skills that can support their future studies and careers. This is particularly important in creating pathways for learners from previously disadvantaged communities to participate meaningfully in STEMI.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty comments: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, whose projects exemplify innovation, perseverance, and excellence. Their achievements inspire not only their peers but also the broader community, proving that science and creativity can shape a brighter future. We also express our deepest gratitude to our title sponsor, Eskom, and to other sponsors and partners, whose unwavering support makes this platform possible.”

For some young scientists, the evening marked the moment their Eskom Expo research journey became an opportunity to pursue an engineering degree.

Two young scientists from the Nkangala Region, Hamzah Loonat from Hoërskool Middelburg and Shalom Lasimu from Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog, were each awarded a Siemens Energy Higher Education Bursary valued at R675 000. The full bursaries will enable them to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at a South African university of their choice and cover tuition fees, textbooks, accommodation, meal allowances and a laptop.

Scott Baker, a learner at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg was awarded the prestigious University of Pretoria/Derek Gray Memorial Award, receiving a University of Pretoria bursary valued at R600 000 and the Derek Gray Gold Medal.