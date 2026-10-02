Festive demands come up against a new cost squeeze

With the release of GoTyme Bank’s SME Outlook for Q4 2026 report, its group executive, Miguel da Silva, examines the economic forces likely to shape the critical festive-trading quarter – from resilient but selective consumer demand to rising fuel costs, constrained growth, and a complex African trading environment.

The fourth quarter is generally described as a growth opportunity for many South African SMEs. That is true – but it is only half of the story.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and festive-season spending should create some of the year’s strongest trading windows. Recent retail data indicates that consumers have not pulled back entirely: real retail sales increased by 3,4% year-on-year in July. However, this resilience sits alongside a weak domestic economy – including the prospect of a significant fuel-price shock.

For SMEs, the defining issue will be the gap between nomimal activity and real business health. So, a busier quarter may not necessarily be a more profitable one. This is a quarter that may see consumer spending increase while the cost of securing that revenue rises simultaneously.

The businesses best positioned to benefit will be those that can convert seasonal demand into cash, protect their margins, and enter January with enough working capital.

We’re getting mixed signals

South Africa’s GDP contracted by 0,2% in the second quarter of 2026, after expanding by 0,4% in the first. And the weakness was concentrated in sectors that matter directly to smaller businesses. Trade, catering and accommodation declined by 1,9%, while manufacturing and mining dipped by 1,8% and 3% respectively. There were, however, signs of consumer resilience: household consumption increased by 0,4%, while retail sales recorded the abovementioned modest quarterly growth.

This results in an uneven outlook for the fourth quarter: there is demand to compete for, but the festive season will not lift every business equally. Those SMEs that approach the season with disciplined pricing, deliberate stock decisions, and a firm grip on cash flow are likely to earn favourable results.

Fuel may become Q4’s most immediate cost shock

The most significant new risk to the quarter is fuel.

The impact on SMEs would extend far beyond the price paid at the pump. Higher fuel costs feed into supplier charges, deliveries, employee transport, agricultural production, manufacturing inputs and the price of moving goods between cities and provinces. They also reduce the disposable income available to consumers at precisely the point when businesses are counting on festive spending.

This creates a potential double squeeze: operating costs rise while customers become more price-sensitive.

The practical question is how much of the fuel increase a business can absorb, how much it can pass on and whether customers will accept the resulting price.

A strong sales window, not a guaranteed windfall

Consumers are likely to remain deliberate about where and how they spend. And value, convenience, and trust will matter just as much as price. SMEs should therefore resist competing through blanket discounting alone. A promotion may increase turnover while weakening profit if the business has not accounted for the full cost of stock, delivery, payment processing, returns, and additional staffing.

Before launching a Black Friday or festive campaign, business owners should understand the minimum margin they need to protect. Targeted promotions, product bundles, and rewards for repeat customers may deliver better value than discounting everything.

The goal should be profitable sales and stronger customer relationships – not sales volume at any cost.

Payments become more important when money is tight

The festive quarter often places particular pressure on cash flow for many SMEs. Businesses often have to purchase stock, pay deposits, increase staffing or fund marketing before sales income arrives. This is where a business can appear successful on paper while experiencing severe financial strain in practice.

This is why the speed and cost of payments become strategically important during a high-volume quarter. Faster, affordable payments can help close the gap between making a sale and putting the proceeds back to work. Prompt invoicing and active follow-up on outstanding payments can also shorten the cash-conversion cycle.

Business owners should forecast cash flow through the end of January, rather than stopping at 31 December. That forecast should account for supplier payments, salaries, tax obligations, refunds, returns, and the post-festive slowdown.

Payment speed will not resolve weak economic growth or eliminate rising costs. It can, however, give businesses greater control over the cash already moving through their operations – and in a constrained economy, liquidity is not simply a finance function. It is a source of resilience and a competitive advantage.

Digital readiness will shape the customer experience

Black Friday and Cyber Monday create both an opportunity and a stress test. Websites, checkout processes, payment options, inventory systems, and customer-support channels must be ready for increased traffic.

A slow or confusing payment experience can cost a sale at the moment a customer is most willing to buy.

Digital readiness must also include fraud prevention. Businesses should verify that funds have reached their accounts rather than relying on payment screenshots, scrutinise unexpected payment requests, secure access to business accounts, and brief employees on common scams.

Speed is valuable only when it is matched by sound controls.

Use the quarter to build beyond the quarter

The central lesson for SMEs is that Q4 2026 should not be judged only by how much is sold. It should be judged by whether increased activity leaves the business stronger.

The strongest Q4 outcome is not simply a December sales spike. It is a healthier cash position, a larger base of satisfied customers, and a business that is ready to trade confidently in 2027.