Financial data that’s music to your ears …

Every business, sector, and economy has its rhythms and patterns, but these are often hidden within complex data.

Now Sage is bringing those hidden patterns to life through sound with the launch of the Financial Symphony, an original composition that translates real, anonymised business data into music.

Created with data sonification experts Loud Numbers and performed by a live string quartet, every shift in pitch, tempo and volume is driven directly by the underlying data.

Every element of the composition can be traced back to the data that shaped it, with a clear methodology showing how the underlying numbers translate into the final composition. It brings to life a principle increasingly important as businesses embrace AI: outputs need to be not only useful, but understandable and explainable.

That matters when 71% of finance leaders say they reject AI-driven decisions when they cannot understand how they were made. In finance, where ‘nearly right’ can still be wrong, Sage believes businesses should be able to understand how technology reaches an answer, a principle at the heart of its ‘Glass Box’ approach to AI.

From Black Box to Glass Box

For finance professionals, the ability to understand how an AI-generated answer was reached has practical value. The average worker spends nearly 13 hours a week reconstructing assumptions, validating calculations or confirming the logic of AI outputs. Sage’s ‘Glass Box’ approach is designed around a simple principle: AI reasoning and outputs should be visible and traceable.

“Businesses can’t build confidence on answers they can’t trust,” says Aaron Harris, chief technology officer at Sage. “Our Glass Box approach means that our customers will always know how Sage’s AI got to the answer. Outputs can be interrogated. Assumptions are visible. Data sources can be traced. Decisions can be explained at the point they’re made, not reconstructed after the fact.

“The Financial Symphony takes that same principal and brings it to life through music, charting the peaks and troughs of business performance. Every note, rhythm and change in volume has its origins in real business data, and the journey from data to music is transparent. As AI plays a bigger role in how businesses make decisions, it’s a reminder that trust is earned by showing the working, not just the answer.”

The sonification behind the musical score

Sage partnered with Loud Numbers to analyse anonymised customer datasets across four markets: the UK, US, France and South Africa. No artistic license was applied to the underlying metrics; shifts in the music correspond directly to real anonymised business data.

The composition blends two rich, complementary layers – the first being an organic string quartet layer based on UK accounting data from Q1 2015-Q1 2026. The duration of each note in the melody reflects average invoice payment speeds.

The second layer is an electronic and percussive layer based on Q1 2026 data from the US, France and South Africa. The electronic layer coursing through the song represents the uninterrupted pulse of global trade.

Miriam Quick, co-founder of Loud Numbers, says: “Financial data has a distinct emotional register. We developed rules that mapped changes in the anonymised datasets to different musical elements, so what you hear isn’t simply inspired by the numbers, it is shaped by them. We’re grateful to Sage for trusting us to be the partner that proves data isn’t just cold numbers but a living, human story.”

You can listen to the Financial Symphony on Spotify, or watch the hero performance here: The Financial Symphony.