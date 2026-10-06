AMD reaches for the stars with new processors

AMD has started sampling with early access customers of the AMD Versal AI Core XQRVC1902 adaptive SoC in an enhanced space-grade package – designed to support space missions for 15 years – and which will be Class Y qualified for the highest level of reliability assurance.

The new package incorporates conservative design rules and an enhanced organic substrate material to mitigate thermal and mechanical stresses in space.

Combined with space-grade chip capacitors with established flight heritage, it extends the advanced programmable logic and in-orbit processing capabilities of the XQR Versal AI Core device to missions requiring the highest levels of reliability assurance. These include human-rated, long-duration and other high-value missions such as geosynchronous Earth orbit, cislunar orbit, heliocentric orbit and deep space missions.

“Space missions increasingly require both advanced onboard processing and exceptional long-term reliability,” says Ken O’Neill, Aerospace and Defence lead systems architect at AMD. “The availability of XQR Versal AI Core adaptive SoC samples in AMD advanced space-grade packaging marks an important milestone toward Class Y qualification and enables customers to construct engineering models using this technology for missions demanding absolute reliability.”

The XQR Versal AI Core adaptive SoC delivers adaptable, high-performance processing for onboard payload applications with dramatic generational increases in compute density for vector-based algorithms, system logic cells, on-board SRAM and multigigabit transceivers.

The lidless design package improves thermal performance and further expands the ability of AMD to support the full spectrum of space programmes – from commercial “new space” missions using commercial off-the-shelf devices to human-rated missions and the next generation of orbital, deep space and long-duration exploration. The new package is pin-compatible with existing AMD Versal AI Core VC1902 commercial, defence-grade and space-grade devices in the 2197 ball grid array package.