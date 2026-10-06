Higher commodity prices, stronger mineral reserves reshape mining outlook

South Africa’s mining sector entered the 2026 reporting period on firmer footing, supported by higher precious-metal prices, improved mineral reserve positions and growing interest in critical minerals.

This is according to PwC’s latest SA Mine 2026 report, which highlights an industry focused on disciplined investment, operational efficiency and finding new ways to extract greater value from existing assets.

Commodity prices provided significant upside during the period, with average USD gold and platinum prices for July 2025 to June 2026 increasing by 50% and 80% respectively compared with the previous 12-month period. At the same time, investment, technology and project development contributed to improved reserve positions across key commodities. The combination provides a positive platform for the sector.

“South African mining has an opportunity to build on the momentum we are seeing across key commodities. Higher prices have strengthened the operating environment, while investment and innovation are helping companies get more from existing assets. The focus now is on translating these gains into sustained productivity, investment and economic value,” says Vuyiswa Khutlang, energy, utilities and resources assurance partner at PwC South Africa.

Investment and innovation are strengthening the reserve outlook

SA Mine 2026 shows that mineral reserve positions are not static. Commodity prices, technological advances, project development and continued investment can influence what can be mined economically.

Between 2023 and 2026:

Gold reserves increased from 68-million ounces to 77-million ounces, with estimated average mine life increasing from 27 to 29 years.

PGM reserves increased from 261-million to 298-million 4E ounces, with estimated average mine life increasing from 38 to 43 years.

Iron ore reserves increased from 696-million tonnes to 1 101-million tonnes, while estimated mine life increased from 13 to 23 years.

The findings show that South Africa’s mining prospects are still largely linked to existing operations. Improved processing technology, prices, brownfield development, tailings retreatment and better use of existing infrastructure can help bring previously marginal or uneconomic resources into viable mine plans.

“The improvement in reserve positions shows what becomes possible when South Africa combines its geological strengths with investment, technology, prices and technical expertise,” says Andries Rossouw, Africa energy, utilities and resources leader at PwC South Africa. “This creates scope to extend productive operations and improve the economics of existing resources.

“Maximising value from existing mines is essential. However, we would like to see a competitive enabling environment for new mine investments with a thriving mining ecosystem that encourages investment in exploration, infrastructure and innovation to maintain this momentum.”

Critical minerals broaden South Africa’s opportunity

Demand linked to electrification, energy infrastructure, 4IR and evolving global supply chains is creating further possibilities across critical minerals.

South Africa’s critical-minerals strategy provides a policy foundation for established and emerging commodities. The next step is implementation, including improving geoscience data, accelerating licensing and permitting, strengthening infrastructure and energy reliability, and supporting local processing where commercially viable.

Collaboration between government, mining companies, investors and other stakeholders will be important in turning these advantages into investable projects.

Capital remains disciplined and selective

In response to these market conditions, mining companies continued to prioritise operational efficiency, brownfield optimisation, life-of-mine extensions and infrastructure improvements rather than widespread large-scale expansion. A new gold mine and announcements of redeveloping gold and PGM mines with potential of new Copper and PGM mines are encouraging signals. These green shoots should be nourished with an enabling investible environment to serve as an open invitation to the world to invest in South Africa.

The M&A activity by SA listed mining companies were largely focussed offshore. Twenty-one transactions were recorded over the past 12 months, with total disclosed transaction value of approximately $31-billion. Two large strategic transactions accounted for approximately 93% of disclosed deal value, reflecting a market characterised by selective rather than broad-based investment.

Beyond the headline transactions, activity was concentrated around portfolio realignment, targeted consolidation and assets where existing infrastructure can provide a clearer route to production.

Stronger commodity prices lift financial performance

Improved precious metal prices translated into a significantly stronger financial performance for the companies analysed in SA Mine 2026. Total market capitalisation outperformed the rest of the JSE and increased by 23% to R1,61-trillion, up from R1,3-trillion in 2025, with much of the growth driven by the strong performance of the gold sector.

Gold and PGM companies together accounted for 85% of total market capitalisation in 2026, compared with 77% in the previous year. Gold sector market capitalisation increased by 26% year on year, while PGMs increased by 25%, reflecting improved sentiment towards precious metals.

Growth was not limited to established producers. Mine development companies that progressed projects also recorded strong market-capitalisation gains, highlighting the market value associated with advancing projects, reducing development risk and moving mineral resources closer to production.

The performance reinforces a broader theme emerging from SA Mine 2026: investors are rewarding favourable commodity exposure, project progress and companies that can demonstrate a credible pathway to creating value from South Africa’s mineral endowment.

Building on renewed momentum

South Africa’s mining sector enters its next phase with stronger reserve positions across key commodities, supportive precious-metal prices and growing global interest in critical minerals. Maintaining that momentum will require continued investment in exploration, infrastructure, technology and skills, alongside progress in energy reliability and efficient permitting.

“South Africa has the resources, expertise and mining heritage to remain an important participant in global minerals markets. By working together to improve the conditions for investment and applying capital and technology where they can have the greatest impact, we can strengthen the sector’s competitiveness and support lasting value for businesses, employees, communities and the broader economy,” says Khutlang.