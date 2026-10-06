Huawei and Qualcomm seal patent licence agreement

Huawei and Qualcomm have agreed on a multi-year, broad patent licence agreement that includes cross licences to the companies’ patent portfolios across a range of technology fields – including 5G, compute, AI, and networking – together with Qualcomm’s purchase of certain Huawei US patents in the areas of compute, AI, networking, and other technologies.

Both companies say this transaction will close following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and reflect their shared commitment to intellectual property rights and to licensing practices consistent with fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) principles.

“Huawei’s decades of sustained investment in fundamental R&D have driven innovation and progress in mobile communications and other technology fields,” says said Alan Fan, Huawei’s chief intellectual property officer. “Huawei’s broad contributions to the 4G/5G standards – such as the near-physical-limit signal transmission technology using polar codes – have established Huawei’s leadership in the mobile communications industry, and continuously transformed the way people communicate and live.

“This agreement not only demonstrates the value of Huawei’s innovations, but also recognises Qualcomm’s foundational contributions to modern communication technologies,” he adds.

“Qualcomm has invested in foundational wireless technologies that have enabled successive generations of mobile innovation and earned broad recognition across the global wireless industry,” says John Han, executive vice-president and GM of Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “This agreement reaffirms industry recognition of Qualcomm’s 5G technology leadership and the success of Qualcomm’s 5G SEP licensing programme.

“This agreement likewise reflects Qualcomm’s recognition of Huawei’s continued innovation and intellectual property in 5G and other technology fields,” he says.