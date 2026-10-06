SA companies turn to digital tools for supply chain relief

Nine in 10 South African businesses say digital tools are helping them respond faster to supply chain disruption as more companies turn to technology to navigate an increasingly complex trading environment, according to Standard Chartered’s 2026 Future of Trade report.

The findings show that technology and digital transformation are now central to South Africa’s trade outlook. Fifty-nine percent of respondents identified digital transformation as a leading issue affecting trade over the next three to five years, alongside conflict at 59%, and trade policy at 51%.

Businesses are responding by strengthening visibility, agility and decision-making across their supply chains rather than simply relocating operations.

This shift could unlock significant commercial value.

In an illustrative scenario developed by Standard Chartered and Oxford Economics, faster digitalisation, stronger technology investment, and wider adoption of artificial intelligence could lift international trade by 6,9% above the 2031 baseline – equivalent to $2,8-trillion in that year. For South African businesses, the opportunity lies in integrating digital trade, treasury, and supply chain capabilities to reduce friction, manage risk and capture growth across borders.

“South African businesses are already using digital tools to respond faster to disruption,” says Chris Egberink, group chief executive and head of Banking & Coverage, SA at Standard Chartered. “The next step is to connect those capabilities across trade, treasury, and supply chains so that businesses have a clearer view of cash, risk, and inventory. Closing integration gaps will help companies reduce friction in cross-border transactions, manage foreign exchange and liquidity risks more effectively, and convert resilience into growth.”

Digital trade turns disruption into opportunity

Integration is the next growth lever for South African businesses:

Only 15% of South African businesses report fully-integrated treasury and supply chain systems; 40% report limited integration and 35% partial integration.

The main gaps are limited visibility across the full supply chain (30%), misalignment between procurement and treasury (23%), and inadequate digital infrastructure (21%).

Momentum is building: 41% plan closer integration between supply chain and treasury over the next three to five years, while 87% report clear, measurable benefits from digital capabilities.

“As businesses focus less on redrawing supply chains and more on increasing resilience, visibility and agility, investment in digital capabilities is becoming a critical source of competitive advantage,” says Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Chartered. “Combining digital tools, AI-enabled insights, and more integrated treasury and supply chain functions can help clients make faster decisions and respond more effectively to disruption.”

South African businesses identified transition and relocation costs (37%), limited insight into optimal treasury management (31%), and friction in cross border payments (29%) as the main constraints on supply chain change.

The main barriers to wider digitalisation are interoperability and integration challenges (48%), cost and uncertain returns (44%), and limited internal expertise (42%). Respondents also cited data protection and localisation requirements (56%), inconsistent regulations and standards (44%), and insufficient digital trade provisions (44%) as regulatory obstacles.