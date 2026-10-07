Goodall apologises to NTT, agrees to pay back R208m

Jason Goodall, former CEO of NTT and the Dimension Data Group, has admitted wrongdoing in the sale of the Johannesburg Campus in 2019, and will pay back about R208,6-million.

His admission comes as NTT is proceeding against Goodall and other former executives Jeremy Ord, Steven Nathan, Athanasios “Saki” Missaikos, Grant Bodley and Bruce “Doc” Watson, as well Martin Epstein concerning the Campus transaction.

In December 2019, Dimension Data sold the Campus to a black women-led consortium, Identity Property Fund, for about R1,4-billion.

Goodall has issued a statement admitting that he participated on both the purchaser’s side of the sale, while also advising NTT on the seller’s side.

The other former executives also all held senior positions at NTT, and Goodall states that all failed to disclose their participation to NTT. Their undisclosed interests were held through nominees in a structure designed to keep their names hidden.

When a whistleblower and then a forensic investigation revealed that the former executives had benefited from the transaction, it was declared void by the Johannesburg High Court. In November 2024, the court ordered that the property be returned to Dimension Data/NTT.

Goodall has now apologised to NTT and its employees, and has agreed to pay the group about R208,6-million ($12,5-million).