Fuel price shock will hit supply chains hard, driving prices up

South Africa’s latest fuel price increase will put fresh pressure on already strained supply chains, says supply chain industry body SAPICS.

The organisation warns that the cost impact is likely to extend far beyond the transport sector and into consumers’ pockets at shop tills as well as petrol pumps.

Motorists are now paying R3.33 more for every litre of 95 petrol. The cost of 93 petrol has risen by R3.12 a litre. More significant for freight and logistics, diesel prices have increased by R2.84 a litre for 0,05% sulphur diesel and R3.24 for 0,005% sulphur diesel.

The increase pushes South Africa’s petrol prices to a record high at a time when they are already putting pressure on South African inflation. Statistics South Africa reports that fuel prices had increased by 34,3% year-on-year in June 2026, with diesel prices up 50.8% and petrol prices up 31,7% over the same period. Transport was the largest contributor to the monthly and annual changes in the CPI at the time, Stats SA noted.

“For supply chains, the concern is not simply what it costs to fill a truck. Fuel is an input into the movement of virtually everything,” says SAPICS director Linda Cham. “Higher diesel costs affect road freight directly, but the consequences can travel much further through the supply chain. Transporters face higher operating costs; manufacturers and distributors face increased inbound and outbound logistics costs; and businesses moving raw materials, components and finished products have to reassess the cost of getting goods to market.

“Diesel is the lifeblood of logistics. Trucks, freight rail networks, port equipment and agricultural machinery all depend on it. When diesel prices rise, the cost of moving goods increases almost immediately,” Cham adds.

“South Africa’s exposure is amplified by the country’s dependence on road freight and the geographical distances involved in moving goods between production centres, ports, distribution facilities and markets. A fuel increase can therefore create pressure at multiple points in a supply chain rather than appearing as a single additional transport charge.”

A risk that is often overlooked, Cham contends, is the financial pressure fuel increases place on the logistics ecosystem itself. “Transporters incur fuel costs immediately, while payment cycles may extend for weeks.

“A sustained increase can therefore become a working capital issue, particularly for smaller operators, and ultimately a capacity and continuity risk for the businesses that depend on them. Companies should be looking not only at their own fuel exposure, but also at the financial resilience of critical logistics partners, payment terms and how fuel cost risk is shared across the supply chain.”

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says the October increases were driven primarily by higher international oil and petroleum-product prices. Average Brent crude increased from $87.89 to $101 during the review period, with the department citing continued US/Iran tensions, uncertainty around oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, higher shipping costs and declining inventories. International petrol and diesel product prices also increased amid lower global inventories.

“That combination is significant for supply chain planners because it illustrates how quickly a disruption far from South Africa can impact local operating costs. The lesson is that fuel price volatility cannot be treated simply as a transport problem. It is a supply chain risk,” Cham stresses.

SAPICS is reiterating its message for African supply chain managers to move away from constant firefighting towards more strategic, resilient and data-driven operations.

“Companies need to understand their exposure before the next shock arrives. Which suppliers are most transport-intensive? How much of the product cost is attributable to logistics? Which routes are most fuel-sensitive? Can loads, delivery schedules and distribution networks be optimised? Where is there scope to reduce empty running, unnecessary handling or duplicated movements? And, critically, how quickly can a business model the financial impact of another fuel price or freight cost shock?

“These questions move fuel management from an operational issue into the realm of strategic supply chain planning.”

The organisation’s message to consumers is that when logistics costs rise, businesses can absorb the increase, find efficiencies elsewhere, renegotiate contracts or pass some of the additional cost through to their customers. The effect will differ across industries and individual supply chains, but the pressure is likely to be felt well beyond transport companies.

The latest fuel price increase is also a reminder of the value of efficiency throughout the logistics network, according to SAPICS.

Cham expands: “Fuel efficiency does not begin and end with the truck. Better route planning, improved load utilisation, efficient warehouses and site locations, effective inventory management, reduced handling and stronger coordination between suppliers, manufacturers and logistics providers can all influence the amount of energy and transport capacity required to move goods.

“South Africa’s latest fuel price hike is a harsh reminder of the imperative to build resilient, adaptable supply chains. This is another test of our supply chains’ resilience. It demonstrates once again that supply chains are interconnected systems. A rise in the price of oil can become a rise in transport costs, which can become a rise in operating costs, which can ultimately affect the price and availability of goods.

“As South African businesses navigate another period of fuel and geopolitical volatility, the competitive advantage may increasingly belong to those that can see the cost implications across the entire supply chain and act before those costs become embedded. In an era of recurring disruption, resilience is no longer about reacting faster. It is about seeing further,” Cham concludes.