Young programmers shine at Programming Olympiad

Frederick (Erik) Senekal, from Hoerskool Menlopark, has taken the gold medal at this year’s South African Programming Olympiad.

The story to his final triumph this year is one of patience and persistence.

Erik first took part in the Olympiad in Grade 5 in 2019 and reached his first final round in 2023, in Grade 9, where he won bronze. He won bronze again in 2024 and 2025, and this year went straight past silver to take gold, his fourth podium finish at a final round in a row.

Earlier in 2026, he also represented South Africa at the IOI in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he received an honourable mention.

David Eyal of International School of Cape Town, the 2025 gold medallist, and Shaun Luger of Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard shared the silver medals and second place.

David, who received an honourable mention in 2024 before taking gold in 2025, also earned an honourable mention at IOI 2026 in Tashkent. Bronze medals and third place went to Xiaoyuan Li of St John’s College, Zhenxuan Liu of Redhill High, and Saanuraaga Viranna of Marist Brothers Linmeyer.

Honourable mentions were awarded to Youlin Chen of American International School of Johannesburg, who qualified for the final round in Grade 8, Zixuan Liu of Redhill High, Noah Rassou of South African College High School, and Pieter-Louis Schoeman of Potchefstroom Gimnasium.

Keshav Maharaj of Woodhill College, Great Ikechukwu Umejesi of Hudson Park High School, and Richard Zhang of Saheti High were named runners-up.

The final round is the entry point to the national team selection process for the IOI.

Leading finalists are invited to training camps – and the four-person team for IOI 2027, to be held in Germany next year – will be selected on cumulative camp performance.