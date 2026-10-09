SA-built super-app will combine services

South Africa’s digital economy is getting a home-grown challenger. OMN1, a South African-built super app combining e-hailing, food delivery, creator monetisation and messaging all in one platform, will officially launch on 5 November 2026.

The platform brings together OMN1 Move for e-hailing, OMN1 Dine for food delivery, OMN1 Hub and the OMN1 Creators Fund for creator monetisation, and Connect for messaging.

The platform is launching with two propositions at the centre of its model: an 85% driver payout on every completed Move trip, and a creator monetisation programme that opens eligibility from 3 000 followers.

OMN1’s Move service pays drivers 85% of every fare, with the company stating that the share applies to each completed trip without tiered structures or performance conditions.

The model is designed around the economic realities faced by e-hailing drivers, including fuel, vehicle finance, maintenance, and household responsibilities.

“Drivers are not a cost line to be optimised. They are the business,” says Livhuwani Mutavhatatsindi, CEO of OMN1. “If a driver can’t cover fuel, finance, and maintenance and still take something home, the model has failed, no matter how good the technology looks. We built OMN1 in South Africa, for South African conditions, and the 85% split is the clearest expression of that.”

OMN1 has conducted in-person driver onboarding in Johannesburg and currently operates Move across Midrand, Sandton, Rosebank, and the Johannesburg CBD and inner city, with expansion planned following the national launch.

The second major proposition sits within OMN1 Hub, the platform’s creator ecosystem.

Through the OMN1 Creators Fund, South African creators can qualify from 3 000 followers. Creators earn through a points-based system at 20 cents per point, with a monthly ceiling of R50 000 per creator. OMN1 has a stated target of 1 000 South African creators earning at least R20 000 a month through the platform.

“There is enormous creative talent in this country that has never seen a cent from it,” says Mutavhatatsindi. “The people producing the culture everyone else monetises are the ones getting paid last. We wanted a model where a creator with a few thousand followers in Tembisa or Khayelitsha can earn real money, without waiting to be discovered.”

The company says the concept came from observing how people already move between multiple applications each day — using one service to travel, another to order food, and others to communicate and build communities.

“South Africans have been using platforms built elsewhere, priced elsewhere, and answerable elsewhere for over a decade,” says Mutavhatatsindi. “There is no reason a world-class super app can’t be built here.”