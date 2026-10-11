Team-building days won’t fix dysfunctional teams

Organisations frequently respond to a struggling team by arranging an off-site, a social event or another team-building activity. These experiences may be enjoyable, but they are unlikely to fix the everyday relationship patterns that prevent people from speaking honestly, resolving differences, and doing their best work.

“Nearly half of team performance is linked to the quality of workplace relationships, and social activities alone cannot repair unresolved friction,” says Helene Vermaak, MD of The Human Edge.

Research Crucial Learning did with 800 professionals found that nearly half of what makes a team perform well, or poorly, can be linked to relationship factors such as feeling understood, assuming positive intent and resolving interpersonal conflict quickly. Half of respondents also reported spending at least two hours every week dealing with the effects of conflict within their teams.

“The mistake is assuming good team relationships mean everyone must be friends or work in the same way,” says Vermaak. “A high-performing relationship is one in which people can disagree, make mistakes, express a difference of opinions and still work through friction constructively. That is very different from simply getting along.”

Most workplaces bring together people with different personalities, experiences, motives, and ways of approaching a task. One team member may prioritise people, another may focus on speed and results, while another places greater value on processes and accuracy. None of these approaches is inherently wrong, but they become a source of conflict when people treat their own preference as the only correct one.

“When performance drops, leaders often turn to adjusting structure, strategy or processes,” says Vermaak. “These changes may be necessary, but their impact is limited if people do not trust one another, cannot raise concerns safely or routinely assume negative motives in colleagues who work differently.”

Four ways to build relationships that improve performance:

Identify the relationships that put results at risk: Select five colleagues whose working relationship has the greatest influence on an important result. These could include a manager, a direct report, a teammate or a cross-functional partner. Rate the quality of each relationship, followed by how strongly it affects the result. This will reveal where improving the relationship is most likely to improve performance and helps leaders focus their attention on where the biggest difference can be made.

Select five colleagues whose working relationship has the greatest influence on an important result. These could include a manager, a direct report, a teammate or a cross-functional partner. Rate the quality of each relationship, followed by how strongly it affects the result. This will reveal where improving the relationship is most likely to improve performance and helps leaders focus their attention on where the biggest difference can be made. Mind the wake created by your strengths: A useful strength can become a liability when it is used too often, too intensely, or in the wrong situation. Confidence can be seen as arrogance, helpfulness as interference, perseverance as stubbornness and speed as recklessness. Teams need enough self-awareness to recognise the effect their well-intended behaviour may have on others.

A useful strength can become a liability when it is used too often, too intensely, or in the wrong situation. Confidence can be seen as arrogance, helpfulness as interference, perseverance as stubbornness and speed as recklessness. Teams need enough self-awareness to recognise the effect their well-intended behaviour may have on others. Replace judgement with curiosity: When a colleague behaves frustratingly, rather than becoming irritated, ask what positive motive might sit behind their behaviour. Questions such as “Why is this important to them?” and “What are they most concerned about on this project?” can uncover priorities and reduce defensiveness.

When a colleague behaves frustratingly, rather than becoming irritated, ask what positive motive might sit behind their behaviour. Questions such as “Why is this important to them?” and “What are they most concerned about on this project?” can uncover priorities and reduce defensiveness. Speak to what the other person values: Some colleagues are primarily concerned about people, others about process or performance. Framing a discussion in terms of what matters to the other person demonstrates respect and makes productive collaboration more likely.

“Different perspectives and working styles can only become an advantage when people have the skills to use them well,” Vermaak adds. “Without these skills, differences can feel isolating or threatening. With them, a process-focused colleague stops being seen as an obstacle and starts being recognised as the person protecting the team from risk. The difference is not personality but rather relationship intelligence.”