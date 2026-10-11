The human touch in an AI-driven customer experience

When a customer can’t tell whether they’re talking to AI or a human, does it matter? The answer may surprise you: what matters most is not who — or what — is on the other end, but whether the interaction feels understood.

By Julian Dawkins, principal product marketing manager at Infobip

As AI becomes embedded in every stage of the customer journey, businesses face a clear choice: use AI to deliver efficiency alone or use it to make digital engagement feel genuinely human. Those that succeed will be the ones that choose the latter.

In this environment, Customer Experience (CX) has become a key differentiator. Organisations that succeed will be those that use AI not to replace human interaction, but to make digital engagement more empathetic, contextual, and meaningful.

Moving beyond scripted interactions

For years, digital customer engagement relied on rigid workflows, scripted chatbots, and transactional interactions. While these tools improved efficiency, they often struggled to understand customer intent, recognise emotions, or adapt to changing circumstances.

Today, advances in Generative AI (GenAI) are changing that dynamic. Modern AI-powered CX tools can interpret not only what customers are saying, but also what they want to achieve and how they may feel in the moment. By analysing sentiment, intent, context, and conversation history in real time, these systems can deliver interactions that feel significantly more human.

For example, a frustrated customer experiencing a service issue can be identified early and prioritised for support, while a returning customer can be recognised and engaged based on previous interactions and preferences. Instead of forcing customers through predefined journeys, AI can adapt conversations dynamically to meet their specific needs.

This shift from reactive service to context-aware engagement helps customers feel understood rather than processed, which is an important distinction in increasingly digital interactions.

AI as the orchestration layer

Delivering truly personalised experiences requires more than intelligent conversations. Organisations must connect the many systems, channels, and data sources that shape the customer journey.

Here, AI increasingly serves as the orchestration layer for modern customer experience platforms. Instead of viewing customer interactions as isolated touchpoints, AI can help organisations manage engagement as part of a continuous, connected journey.

By integrating systems like Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, commerce systems, customer support environments, and communication channels, businesses can maintain context across every interaction. Whether a customer starts a conversation through web chat, continues it on WhatsApp, or speaks to a live agent, the experience remains seamless and connected.

Customers no longer need to repeat information or restart their journey each time they switch channels. An intelligent orchestration layer ensures that context – intent, sentiment, conversation history – follows them across every touchpoint. The result is a continuous experience rather than a fragmented one.

More importantly, it allows human intervention when it matters most. AI can handle routine tasks while employees focus on nuanced conversations, critical decision-making, and relationship building.

Closing the empathy gap

While businesses continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, many still struggle to provide the emotional intelligence customers expect.

According to the 2025 South African Customer Experience Report, 93% of consumers said it was very or extremely important for organisations to understand their needs and emotions, yet only 55% of businesses said the same. This 38-point disconnect represents what many industry experts now describe as the empathy gap.

Advanced AI-driven CX platforms help close this gap by enabling organisations to better understand customers and respond more intelligently. By analysing behavioural signals, previous interactions, preferences, and real-time intent, AI can detect when a customer is becoming frustrated or confused – and intervene before that frustration compounds. This might mean proactively offering the right next step, surfacing relevant information, or preparing a human agent with the full conversation context if the interaction requires escalation.

Rather than simply reacting to customer requests, businesses can proactively provide support, surface relevant information, suggest next steps, and identify potential concerns before they become frustrations.

Humanising automation

Despite the rapid advancement of AI, automation alone is not enough. If poorly designed, automated experiences can feel impersonal, frustrating, and disconnected from customer needs.

Humanising automation means ensuring that efficiency never comes at the expense of empathy. It requires organisations to design experiences that prioritise clarity, relevance, emotional awareness, and authenticity alongside speed and convenience.

This includes using natural language interactions instead of rigid menus, ensuring responses are contextually appropriate, and creating seamless pathways to human assistance whenever needed. It also means aligning AI interactions with brand values and tone of voice so that every conversation feels consistent and trustworthy.

In this model, automation does not replace human connection. It strengthens it.

The key is knowing when a conversation requires human judgement – and making that handoff seamless. Intelligent escalation means routing the interaction to the right person with full context, so the customer never feels the transfer as a disruption. The handoff becomes invisible.

The future of customer experience

As AI capabilities continue to evolve, businesses have an opportunity to rethink what great customer experience looks like. The goal should not be to replicate human interaction, but to augment it.

When AI is used effectively, it enables organisations to understand customers more deeply, respond more intelligently, and deliver personalised experiences at a scale that would otherwise be impossible.

For African businesses navigating increasingly competitive markets, the ability to humanise digital interactions will become a significant differentiator. Customers will continue to reward brands that make them feel recognised, understood, and valued, regardless of whether the interaction begins with a human or an AI-powered system.

Ultimately, the future of customer experience belongs to organisations that view AI not as a replacement for people, but as a tool for amplifying empathy, strengthening relationships, and making every interaction feel more human.