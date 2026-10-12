Etailers urged to act now to safeguard Black Friday payments

As peak trading approaches, payment processing failures at checkout continue to cost local e-commerce stores turnover.

Data from payment provider Stitch shows that nearly one in four (25%) online card payment attempts in South Africa fails to complete. Capitec data reveals that 3D Secure verification checks trigger false declines on 10% to 15% of genuine transactions.

These checkout failures carry lasting consequences: Stitch research indicates 62% of shoppers who experience a failed payment abandon their purchase entirely, while peak season research from Adyen shows 54% walk away if they can’t pay with their preferred payment method.

For an online store generating R1-million in potential monthly sales, payment failures could eliminate roughly R250 000 in revenue every month. During November, when transaction volumes double, potential lost turnover can reach R500 000 in a single month.

“In the months leading up to the peak season in Q4, retailers spend large amounts on marketing, ensuring sufficient stock and staff is available, yet checkout performance remains an unexamined point of failure,” says Jonatan Allback, CEO and co-founder of payment performance partner NjiaPay. “Simply accepting payments is no longer enough. Relying on an unoptimised setup or a single payment provider directly reduces your bottom line.”

Peak trading puts severe pressure on banking and payment infrastructure. On Black Friday 2025 (28 November), banking app card approvals experienced delays under extraordinarily high volume, forcing major retailers to direct shoppers to alternative payment methods.

For consumers, that can mean being pushed towards clunky alternatives such as manual EFTs, copying bank details or leaving the checkout flow entirely, all of which add friction and increase the risk of an abandoned cart or lost sale.

Capitec processed 63,4-million transactions over that single weekend – peaking at 649 per second – while Peach Payments processed just over R1,86-billion across the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

South African online retail sales will reach R159-billion this year – a 22,5% increase from R130-billion in 2025 – according to the Online Retail in South Africa 2026 study by World Wide Worx in association with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Africa.

To prevent payment drop-offs and manage peak volumes,Allback says online stores can take four operational steps before November:

Audit payment metrics: Review September approval and conversion rates by payment method, provider, and issuing bank to pinpoint recoverable soft declines, such as 3D Secure drop-offs, system timeouts, or overly strict fraud rules.

Optimise mobile checkouts: Research from Mordor Intelligence indicates smartphones generated roughly 71% of South African B2C e-commerce sales in 2025. However, usability data from the Baymard Institute shows mobile cart abandonment stands at 80% compared to 66% on desktop. Baymard research recommends shortening checkout forms from the local average of 23 fields to 12, while retailers should also test banking app redirections and enable one-tap digital wallets.

Offer the right payment methods: Industry estimates indicate cards account for roughly half of online payments in South Africa. To retain shoppers, stores need to offer the methods their customer wants to use: pay-by-bank options (Absa Pay, Capitec Pay, or PayShap, Buy Now Pay Later services (PayJustNow, Payflex, Happy Pay), and digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay).

Have a backup plan: Implement live approval monitoring and establish a process to failover to a second payment provider so checkout systems can reroute traffic during an outage. If your system cannot automatically re-route payments if one provider is having issues, you at least need to be able to manually intervene and disable the provider so your customer can make payment.

“Decide on your outage playbook before November so your team can act quickly rather than improvise,” adds Allback. “Live monitoring, pre-scripted customer communications, and a backup plan and backup payment service provider will ensure your store captures every possible sale.”