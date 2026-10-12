President Ntuli to leave HPE

President Ntuli has resigned as member of the board and MD of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) in South Africa.

“We can confirm that, after 14 years with HPE, President Ntuli has decided to take a career break as he considers the next chapter of his career,” according to a company spokesperson.

Ntuli began his IT career with Microsoft and Unisys Africa. He joined HP in 2009 as public sector lead, progressing to global accounts director and later business unit and sales manager: HP servers.

In November 2015, he moved across to Dimension Data Middle East and Africa, serving as public sector executive and later regional executive: sales.

His return to HPE saw Ntuli move to the UK as director: GreenLake go-to-market for UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa and then senior director: cloud services.

In November 2023, he returned to South Africa as board member and MD of the local operation.

Effective 1 November, Ahmad Alkhallafi, MD for Emirates and Africa at HPE, will assume interim responsibility for the South Africa business.