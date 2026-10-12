What makes the perfect work PC? One that exactly fits your business

Twenty years ago, PC procurement was pretty straightforward. Business leaders would evaluate hardware specifications and then set off to compare vendors. This process was generally rooted in a single, simple transaction, one and done.

By Werner Joubert, commercial SYS business director (South Africa & SADC) at ASUS

Fast-forward to now, and this is no longer the case. IT has evolved to the point that enterprise PCs form part of broad enterprise networks within complex hybrid environments. These PCs no longer represent just a capital expenditure, but also an operational one as IT services shift towards cloud-based subscription models.

Enterprises in South Africa know this, so their PC solutions need to align with their unique needs while fitting into existing tech ecosystems.

In striving for this ideal, businesses should ensure their PCs come equipped with the necessary aftersales and lifecycle support so they can maximise their IT investments for years to come.

What makes a PC fleet

Between 2025 and the end of 2026, DRAM and SSD prices are expected to surge by 130%, contributing to a 17% increase in PC prices. Device shipments to South Africa are expected to fall, with higher prices decreasing the number of options enterprises have and forcing them to hold on to their devices for longer periods. This puts a lot of pressure on procurement as devices need to remain well supported and fit seamlessly into the surrounding ecosystem.

In the context of modern IT infrastructure, enterprises need to consider how PCs fit into their fleet based on the following factors:

Identity and access management: Restricting access to hardware is an important part of any cybersecurity strategy. Devices need to be able to enforce security policies and support identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Entra).

Restricting access to hardware is an important part of any cybersecurity strategy. Devices need to be able to enforce security policies and support identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Entra). Endpoint management: Businesses have employees operating from different locations, whether from the office, their homes or clients’ premises. Each employee represents a network endpoint, making remote configuration and management essential for any kind of organisation.

Businesses have employees operating from different locations, whether from the office, their homes or clients’ premises. Each employee represents a network endpoint, making remote configuration and management essential for any kind of organisation. Interoperability and standardisation: Employees should not have to waste time during the day looking for cable adapters, and IT teams should not be left wondering if a new piece of software is compatible with their hardware. Standardised deployments help maintain productivity levels and uphold management processes.

There are other factors to consider, but what’s critical is that PCs are not purchased or run in isolation from the rest of the fleet. By keeping it together, enterprises uphold their resilience, mitigate potential security-related incidents and easily scale their infrastructure as their organisations grow.

What vendors offer the enterprise today

Commercial PCs that meet all the requirements of an enterprise’s IT architecture are one thing, but enterprises also need to scrutinise how each PC in their fleet is suited to all required roles and use cases. A company secretary does not need a laptop that has the same technical specifications as a backend developer in the IT department.

Different roles require different hardware configurations. As part of their procurement strategy, enterprises can talk to their vendors to determine what customisation options they have, rather than having to rely on off-the-shelf solutions. As an example, enterprises can procure and allocate devices with durability features to employees who spend a lot of time in the field. Employees who create content can receive devices with enhanced GPUs, while those working in data science can receive devices with dedicated CPUs and expanded RAM capacity.

At the same time that enterprises chat to their vendors about their options, they can determine the total cost of ownership (TCO) of devices and learn about the aftersales support and lifecycle services that vendors offer.

Remember, the industry is shifting towards subscription spending, so the relationship between the enterprise and the vendor doesn’t end with the initial hardware purchase. Not anymore.

Vendors have also responded by offering convenient support channels. Using pre-installed applications on devices, they are able to run diagnostics, update drivers and initiate support requests when needed.

Vendors have also streamlined the warranty process. When enterprises need to log a claim, they can immediately receive instructions for dispatching devices for service. This helps minimise potential downtime an enterprise may experience. All this goes to show that vendors are no longer just another business supplier; they are directly invested in the success of the business.

See the big picture

Looking at PC hardware options and evaluating them based on upfront cost alone is no longer enough. If South African enterprises want to build a resilient, secure and productive digital workplace, they need to evaluate their hardware options holistically.

They need to look at the bigger picture. PCs need to integrate into existing technology ecosystems and management processes, meet standards for hardware-level security and remote management, and be backed by enterprise-grade service-level agreements (SLAs) and aftersales manufacturer support.

So, what makes the perfect work PC? One that fits your business and does so exactly.