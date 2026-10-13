AMD Helion brings agentic AI compute at rack scale

AMD has introduced the AMD Helion agentic AI rack, an open blueprint for agentic AI infrastructure based on an Open Compute Project spec-design and powered by AMD compute.

Building on the open-platform approach of the AMD Helios rackscale solution, AMD Helion is designed to provide partners and customers with the flexibility they need for agentic AI infrastructure. With AMD Helion, customers can match CPU performance, core density and power with GPU acceleration for the work their AI agents perform.

“Agentic AI is not a single workload. It spans personal agents, enterprise applications, code execution and complex workflows, each with different compute requirements,” says Dan McNamara, senior vice-president and GM: Compute and Enterprise AI at AMD. “To do that takes optimised compute and infrastructure that can adapt to different workloads. With AMD Helion, we are bringing AMD EPYC™ performance, open software and flexible rack designs together so our partners can build systems around customer needs and make efficient use of available power.”

AMD Helion’s OCP spec-based rack blueprint supports open software and can come in flexible configurations, including liquid- and air-cooled versions, allowing customers to create virtually any configuration needed for their needs. Some examples of this include:

A CPU-only rack powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC processors that can support up to 32 768 CPU cores. This rack is designed for hyperscale customers, providing dedicated capacity for agent execution and connections to separate model inference infrastructure.

An all-in-one rack that combines AMD EPYC CPU nodes, AMD Instinct MI350P GPU nodes and general-purpose compute on one platform. This rack is designed to provide partners and customers an all-in-one concept for enterprise agentic AI.

AMD Helion enables customers to deploy agentic AI in the IT infrastructure they already have, turning existing investments into a foundation for new AI capabilities. Partners can tailor CPU and GPU configurations to customer workloads, matching agent execution, model inference and supporting compute to each deployment’s performance, power and cost requirements.

AMD plans to contribute the AMD Helion specification to OCP, making it available to the community for further development and adoption. AMD Helion agentic rack configurations are currently under development with ecosystem partners and are planned to be available in November 2026.

During the opening keynote at the 2026 OCP Global Summit, Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO at AMD, showed how the company’s portfolio of open, full-stack infrastructure delivers the computing power to support agentic AI at every scale.

As it works with ecosystem partners and peers to champion open standards, AMD delivers powerful and flexible agentic AI with a broad portfolio of systems enabled by leadership compute – from enterprise systems to gigawatt-scale deployments.​

“There are going to be a lot of accelerators out there,” Dr Su said of the AMD Helios announcement. “It’s not one-size-fits-all. It’s not one company has all the best parts. What we want to do is make it really easy for a heterogeneous data center environment. Because there is a firm belief in that you’re going to need a mix of CPUs, GPUs, purpose-built ASICs.”