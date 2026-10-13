Liquid C2 brings KnowBe4’s workforce risk management to African businesses

Liquid C2 has announced a new reseller partnership agreement with KnowBe4, a global leader in digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents.

Through this partnership, Liquid C2 will bring KnowBe4’s training and risk management solutions to enterprise customers across Africa.

“At Liquid C2, we understand that employees are the first and best line of defence from cybersecurity attacks for any organisation. They are the foundation of a digitally resilient organisation. Employees need the skills and awareness to spot threats early, and by working with KnowBe4, we are strengthening the human side of our cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is no longer just a compliance exercise, it is a business continuity imperative. Our partnership will ensure our customers have access to global cybersecurity training and an experience customised for staff at all levels of client organisations” says Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer at Liquid C2.

KnowBe4 is an addition to Liquid C2’s Secure360 portfolio with ongoing security awareness, phishing simulations, and risk management capabilities. Secure360’s unified framework covers governance, protection, detection and response, while the partnership adds capabilities that help organisations address employee-related security risks.

Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform includes attack simulation and training, email and collaboration security, and agent security powered by its Artificial Intelligence Defence Agents (AIDA). KnowBe4 maintains a robust partner programme that helps organisations worldwide strengthen their workforce security capabilities.

“We look forward to working with Liquid C2 to deliver KnowBe4’s platform to even more organisations across Africa,” says Kurt Mills, senior vice-president of global channel at KnowBe4. “By integrating KnowBe4’s high-quality, world-class platform with our existing security services, we can now deliver comprehensive protection that combines technological safeguards with digital workforce security. This partnership represents our commitment to providing customers with the most effective methods to build a security-conscious culture and significantly reduce their human and agentic AI-related security risks.”

The offering will be available to small, mid-sized, and large enterprises across Africa, with tailored benefits for regulated sectors like finance, telecoms, and government, where strong cyber security measures are critical to protecting people, systems, and data. Customers will have access to local billing, regional support, onboarding, and compliance assistance specific to their industry needs.

KnowBe4 will be bundled with other Liquid C2 services, including managed cybersecurity which is also available as part of Liquid C2’s Governance, Risk and Compliance offering. This gives organisations greater flexibility to integrate the solution into their existing cybersecurity environments.