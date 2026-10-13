Redvine’s LEO satellite adoption in Africa climbs 70% in a year

Low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity is moving beyond its role as a specialist last-mile option across the African markets monitored by Redvine Networks, with a year of telemetry showing rising adoption alongside improving performance and stronger site availability when satellite is combined with other access technologies.

Active satellite nodes across Redvine’s monitored footprint increased by 70% in the 12 months to July 2026, according to the company’s analysis of network telemetry across several African markets.

Redvine analysed Starlink performance in environments across sub-Saharan Africa. The data also shows an improvement in underlying network performance, with average latency moving from around 20milliseconds to a low of below 15.5milliseconds before settling around 15.6 milliseconds. Average packet loss fell from 0.10 to below 0.06% over the period.

The telemetry provides Redvine with insight into how low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity is performing in day-to-day use as more sites across its footprint adopt the technology.

“The data shows satellite is becoming a serious part of the connectivity mix across the environments we monitor,” says Wesley van Rayne, Product and Solutions Lead at Redvine Networks. “Performance has improved while adoption has grown, but the most useful finding for an enterprise is what happens when satellite connectivity forms part of a wider network architecture. Businesses gain resilience when every available path can be monitored and used intelligently.”

Uptime considerations

Satellite averaged about 94% uptime across the period, while the sites using it were available closer to 98%. Those sites are not dependent on satellite alone. Other last-mile links remain available, so a dip in satellite performance does not automatically take the site offline.

For a distributed organisation, this allows satellite to play different roles depending on the site. It can provide access where terrestrial infrastructure is difficult to reach, add diversity to an existing connection, or provide an alternative path when the primary service deteriorates.

“A satellite connection does not have to perform perfectly every second to add significant value to an enterprise network,” van Rayne says. “The stronger model is one in which the business has several usable paths and the network can respond when the quality of one of them changes. Our telemetry shows the difference that approach can make to overall site availability.”

The findings also suggest that the performance conversation is becoming more nuanced. A connection can remain technically available while latency, packet loss, or congestion affects application performance. For enterprises, visibility into the condition of each path allows the network to respond before a complete link failure interrupts users.

“For Redvine, low earth orbit satellite connectivity is another intelligent medium, within a broader software-defined architectures. Our value lies in enabling enterprises to use every available path intelligently, combining satellite, fibre and wireless links through SD-WAN to create a network that is adaptive by design. It’s not about adding bandwidth; it’s about turning diverse connections into a unified, resilient edge that keeps business applications performing wherever they operate,” says van Rayne.

More satellite choice is coming to South Africa

The data arrives as South Africa prepares for another LEO satellite option, that will extend connectivity beyond the reach of fibre and fixed wireless, with commercial availability targeted for 2027.

The initial offering is aimed at residential and small-business customers, but even so, its planned launch gives South Africa another connectivity option and points to a market that is starting to broaden beyond a single provider.

For enterprises, the development strengthens the case for networks that are not tied to a single last-mile technology or provider.

Fibre will remain appropriate in many locations, while fixed wireless, cellular, and satellite can extend the options available at sites with different coverage, resilience, or deployment requirements. A provider-neutral architecture allows organisations to use those services according to their performance and suitability in each location.

“As more satellite networks become available, enterprises will have more choice at the edge. The real opportunity is to build an architecture capable of using that choice properly. Our experience across African markets shows that resilience comes from understanding how each link is performing and allowing the network to use the best available path for the application at that point in time,” says van Rayne.

Redvine will continue analysing telemetry across its footprint as satellite adoption develops and new connectivity options enter African markets.