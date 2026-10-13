Synology Solution Day 2026 puts resilient data foundations at the heart of AI readiness

Synology today announced Synology Solution Day 2026, its flagship annual event bringing together business and technology leaders to explore what it takes to build a resilient data foundation for the AI era.

As AI adoption accelerates, the event will turn the spotlight to the data behind it — from building scalable data infrastructure ready for growing demands to protecting critical data and ensuring business resilience when disruption strikes.

“As AI adoption accelerates, enterprise data infrastructure must evolve beyond simply storing and protecting information. Organizations need a scalable and resilient foundation that enables them to maintain control over their data, strengthen recovery readiness, and unlock the full potential of AI. Through Synology Solution Day 2026, we aim to demonstrate how businesses can build a future-ready data infrastructure that balances performance, security, and data sovereignty while preparing for the next era of innovation,” said Mike Chen, Senior Sales Manager at Synology.

“As organizations generate more data and adopt AI across their operations, they need infrastructure that not only protects their data, but also gives them greater control over how it is stored, managed, and utilized. Solution Day 2026 demonstrates how Synology is helping organizations build a more efficient and resilient data infrastructure.”

Building a resilient data foundation for the AI era

At Synology Solution Day 2026, attendees will explore how Synology’s latest solutions help organizations build a scalable, resilient, and intelligent data foundation — from managing and protecting growing volumes of data to enabling AI-powered productivity and smarter security.

Scalable storage for growing data demands

As enterprise data continues to grow, organizations need infrastructure that can scale without compromising performance or reliability. Synology’s enterprise storage portfolio provides a flexible foundation for diverse workloads, combining scalability, efficiency, and reliability.

Turning multimedia libraries into intelligent digital assets

Growing volumes of images and video are creating new challenges in how businesses manage and utilize digital content. Synology’s AI-powered digital asset management capabilities make multimedia content easier to organize, discover, and utilize while keeping data private and under control.

Strengthening cyber resilience and recovery readiness

Cyber resilience today goes beyond simply maintaining backups. Synology ActiveProtect helps organizations strengthen data protection and recovery readiness while simplifying the management of increasingly complex IT environments.

Enabling an AI-powered workplace with greater data control

AI is reshaping workplace productivity, but data control remains critical. Synology’s private cloud productivity and AI capabilities enable smarter collaboration and more efficient workflows while helping organizations retain greater ownership of their business data.

Smarter surveillance through one integrated ecosystem

Modern security requires greater flexibility and intelligence. Synology’s integrated surveillance ecosystem brings together flexible deployment, centralized management, and AI-powered analytics to help organizations enhance security and accelerate incident investigation.

Event Registration

Registration for Synology Solution Day 2026 Cape Town, South Africa is now open.

To register, please click here

For more information about Synology Solution Day 2026, please visit here.

Date: 27 October (Tue), 2026

Time: 13:00 – 16:30

Venue: Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers

Location: Cape Town, South Africa