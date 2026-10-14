Cybercriminals in new MS authentication system scam

Kaspersky has identified a scam email campaign whereby attackers send emails that contain legitimate Microsoft service links to redirect users to fraudulent sites or to download malware – with more than 31 000 such attacks blocked by its solutions between 1 August and 18 September.

Earlier this year the security firm reported detecting a phishing campaign where attackers abused Microsoft’s authentication mechanism. Now Kaspersky experts explain how cybercriminals are exploiting the same technology, but using different bait for the phishing: attackers sent victims emails disguised as an official Microsoft communication, urging them to follow the link to keep their credentials for the service updated or to sign electronic documents.

For making a redirect, attackers first create a Microsoft account and log into the Microsoft Entra admin centre. In the application‑registration section the fraudsters create a new application. When registering the application, the service allows specifying a redirect URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) – the address to which the Microsoft Entra authentication server sends the user after successful authorisation. In this field, the attackers add a link to their malicious site. Then the fraudsters send messages with Microsoft redirect links, containing Application ID of the registered app and the specified redirect URI.

Thus, by clicking on the link users get to a resource aimed at stealing personal data or downloading malicious software.

Using the Microsoft Entra admin centre, attackers also discovered a way to embed their malicious content into the service’s legitimate notifications. Most likely, they have to purchase the cheapest licence or start a trial period.

Spammers put a fake message in the name field on the Overview page, then create bogus users in the Users section with made‑up email addresses, display names, and passwords. Then attackers log into the Microsoft My Account portal with the new credentials of the created bogus user and enter the victim’s real email address as a backup mailbox (used for password‑reset messages).

As a result, the victim receives an unsolicited verification code and scammers’ fraudulent message appears in the email’s subject and signature.

“It’s not the first time we have observed that fraudulent links and messages are not sent ostensibly on behalf of the real company, but are sent through official services,” says Andrey Kovtun, Email Threats Protection Group manager at Kaspersky. “This adds a dangerous layer of credibility, making the scam harder to spot. Traditional phishing cues don’t apply well, so detecting it on your own is difficult.

“We strongly advise users to deploy a security solution with a robust anti‑phishing component, ensuring automatic protection even against the most sophisticated phishing attacks,” he adds.