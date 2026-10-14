iOCO grows revenue and profit

iOCO has reported revenue growth for the year ended 31 July 2026.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) increased by 42% to 57 cents (FY25: 40 cents).

Profit after tax increased by 39% to R357-million (FY25: R258-million), while adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% to R624-million (FY25: R516-million) and EBITDA increased by 18% to R610-million (FY25: R516-million).

During the year, net finance costs reduced by 32% to R61-million (FY25: R89-million), reflecting ongoing balance sheet optimisation.

The group’s largest segment, IT Services, delivered revenue growth of 4%, while total group revenue increased by 3% to R5.73-billion (FY25: R5.58-billion) on a constant currency basis.

Based on current trading conditions and barring any unforeseen economic or market disruptions, the board expects the group to deliver the following in FY27:

* EBITDA of at least R680-million.

* Improving cash generation and conversion.

* Recurring revenue in excess of 60%.

* Continued disciplined capital allocation through organic investment, strategic acquisitions, balance sheet optimisation and shareholder returns.