iOCO grows revenue and profit

Oct 14, 2026

iOCO has reported revenue growth for the year ended 31 July 2026.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) increased by 42% to 57 cents (FY25: 40 cents).

Profit after tax increased by 39% to R357-million (FY25: R258-million), while adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% to R624-million (FY25: R516-million) and EBITDA increased by 18% to R610-million (FY25: R516-million).

During the year, net finance costs reduced by 32% to R61-million (FY25: R89-million), reflecting ongoing balance sheet optimisation.

The group’s largest segment, IT Services, delivered revenue growth of 4%, while total group revenue increased by 3% to R5.73-billion (FY25: R5.58-billion) on a constant currency basis.

Based on current trading conditions and barring any unforeseen economic or market disruptions, the board expects the group to deliver the following in FY27:

* EBITDA of at least R680-million.

* Improving cash generation and conversion.

* Recurring revenue in excess of 60%.

* Continued disciplined capital allocation through organic investment, strategic acquisitions, balance sheet optimisation and shareholder returns.