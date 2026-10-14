Threat intelligence teams turn to agentic AI as cyberthreats accelerate

Cybersecurity firm Flashpoint has released a new report which examines the challenges shaping enterprise threat intelligence programmes as AI-fueled attacks accelerate, where teams plan to expand coverage, and how they’re approaching agentic AI as they plan for 2027.

The Enterprise Threat Intelligence Report: 2026 shows threat intelligence teams heading into 2027 under growing pressure as the AI threat landscape accelerates faster than their capacity to keep up. Many organisations (50%) are increasing threat intelligence investment in response, with AI-related threats emerging as the leading priority for expanded coverage and new investment. Yet despite the attention surrounding agentic AI, most teams (75%) are still evaluating where it can deliver meaningful value for defenders, balancing the potential to extend analyst capacity with expectations around intelligence quality, control, and human oversight.

“2027 will test whether threat intelligence programmes can scale their reach as fast as AI is reshaping the threat landscape,” says Josh Lefkowitz, co-founder and CEO of Flashpoint. “The opportunity for agentic AI on the defensive side is significant and our research shows security leaders are ready to invest. But they aren’t swayed by the hype. They’re holding agentic AI to a high bar and they want to know where it improves their work, whether they can trust the output, and where human judgment must remain part of the process.”

Key findings from the latest report include: