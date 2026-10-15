Smartphone shipments tank, with worse to come

The global smartphone market shrank 22.0% year-on-year to 255,3-million units in the third quarter of 2026 (3Q26), according to the preliminary data from IDC Research (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker,

Shipments tanked 22% year-on-year (YoY) in 3Q26, marking the highest YoY decline to date of any quarter as the AI-led memory crisis continue to disrupt the smartphone market with rapidly escalating component costs to unprecedented levels and strained supply.

“The sharp downturn the industry has been bracing for finally materialized in the third quarter this year, with shipments declining a record 22% YoY. However, the worst is yet to come,” says Nabila Popal, senior research director for Worldwide Devices, IDC.

“Current indicators suggest that the market has not yet reached the bottom. Memory costs have surged approximately 350% since last year and are still rising, creating substantial pressure on vendor margins and shipments. While memory inflation is beginning to slow down, with a low double-digit sequential increase in Q3 compared to roughly 50% to 100% sequential growth in prior quarters, costs remain elevated across other critical components as well, compounding the crunch.”

IDC expects market growth to be constrained through 2027 with any possible recovery pushed to 2028 at the least. Most importantly, OEMs are increasingly recognizing that they are facing a permanent structural shift in industry cost dynamics. While the outlook is challenging, periods of disruption also create opportunities for winners to emerge, making strategic execution and innovation more critical than ever. Vendors that adapt their product, pricing, and demand generation strategies to a higher cost structure will be best positioned to gain share.

“The third quarter shows the full impact and damage of the memory crisis,” says Francisco Jeronimo, vice-president for Worldwide Devices at IDC. “The pressure is now moving from vendors to consumers. As higher prices reach the shelf, many buyers are keeping their current devices longer. Chinese brands face a particularly difficult moment, as their exposure to low-end smartphones forces them to choose between protecting margins and defending volume just as demand weakens.

“Volumes will stay under pressure in the coming quarters, while vendors with scale, secure supply and a premium mix keep gaining share in a smaller market.”

“While vendor ranking remains similar to last quarter, Samsung and Apple continue to gain share as players like Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo shipment declines intensify. As prices rise, consumers who can’t put off a purchase are likely best served by holiday-quarter offers, when promotions and discounts are expected to be at their most attractive, than wait for prices to ease. ” says Kiranjeet Kaur, associate research director for Worldwide Devices at IDC. “Despite the sluggish sales, some vendors raised production plans ahead of an expected tightening in component supply next year. If demand remains weak, this could lead to inventory build-up heading into 2027, adding a further downside risk to our 2027 forecast.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2026

(Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units)