Chief procurement officers stalling on required AI role redesign

Sixty-three percent of senior procurement leaders expect AI to significantly improve procurement performance over the next three years, yet only 25% of procurement leaders have undertaken job and role redesign as a direct result of AI implementation, says Gartner.

The disconnect puts procurement functions at risk of “job chaos,” as AI hollows out standardised, middle-skilled work while reshaping responsibilities, workflows, and required skills across the function.

Organisations that fail to proactively redesign roles risk talent mismatches, reduced employee morale, and diminished competitiveness.

“Successful AI implementation at the functional level is fundamentally a role redesign challenge,” says Fareen Mehrzai, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “Responsibilities and skills across procurement are already changing. Chief procurement officers (CPOs) who delay redesigning roles risk leaving employees without a clear path forward and their organisations without the talent needed to capture the full value from AI.”

The findings on the gap between expectations and proactive strategy come from two Gartner surveys concluded in April 2026. The 2026 Gartner Chief Procurement Officer Survey included 213 senior procurement leaders, while the 2026 Gartner C-Suite AI Survey included 1 303 respondents across business functions, including 134 procurement leaders.

Managing the AI talent stack

CPOs should proactively determine how AI will change work across the procurement function rather than wait for those changes to unfold. Gartner highlights three key actions for CPOs to intentionally manage this transformation:

Action 1: Redesign roles for the AI era – Middle-skilled procurement roles face particular pressure because much of their work is standardised and therefore ripe for AI. Future demand is shifting toward lower-skilled, highly AI-augmented roles and higher-skilled positions requiring creativity and complex problem solving. CPOs should audit roles with employees and determine which responsibilities should remain with people and which should shift to AI.

Middle-skilled procurement roles face particular pressure because much of their work is standardised and therefore ripe for AI. Future demand is shifting toward lower-skilled, highly AI-augmented roles and higher-skilled positions requiring creativity and complex problem solving. CPOs should audit roles with employees and determine which responsibilities should remain with people and which should shift to AI. Action 2: Build enduring human skills – The automation of routine work puts a premium on human capabilities that AI cannot readily replicate including creativity, influence, agility, and ethical judgment. CPOs should regularly assess employees’ technical and human skills and provide targeted development opportunities to strengthen critical capabilities before they erode.

The automation of routine work puts a premium on human capabilities that AI cannot readily replicate including creativity, influence, agility, and ethical judgment. CPOs should regularly assess employees’ technical and human skills and provide targeted development opportunities to strengthen critical capabilities before they erode. Action 3: Create a safe environment for experimentation – CPOs should create a “workforce sandbox” where employees can safely test AI tools and workflows, continuously learn, and treat failed experiments as part of development. Leaders should be transparent about AI goals, address employee resistance directly, and use communities of practice and peer networks to accelerate AI learning and adoption.

“CPOs must give employees agency in shaping how their roles evolve and create an environment where they can build new capabilities through experimentation,” says Mehrzai. “Role redesign cannot be a one-time exercise; it will need continuous adjustment as AI advances and employees learn what works in practice.”